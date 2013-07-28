International Mathematical Olympiad 2020，China successful defends the crown again tops the rankings

International Mathematical Olympiad，China successful defends the crown again tops the rankings

September 28, 2020IMO is the World Championship Mathematics Competition for High School students and is held annually in a different country. The first IMO was held in 1959 in Romania, with 7 countries participating. It has gradually expanded to over 100 countries from 5 continents. The IMO Board ensures that the competition takes place each year and that each host country observes the regulations and traditions of the IMO.The International Math Olympiad exams were held online on 21 and 22 September.2020, This is the first time ever the IMO organisers arranged the competition virtually. The exams were monitored from Russia.The results appeared on the International Math Olympiad (IMO) website on Sunday. This was the 61st IMO. The IMO this year was supposed to be held at St Petersburg in Russia, but that was not possible because of coronavirus.China grabbed the first place at the Olympiad with a score of 215. Russia stood second with185. Coming up third was the US with a score of 183.9 月 27 日，第 61 届国际数学奥林匹克竞赛（International Mathematical Olympiad， IMO）通过官网公布了比赛的最终成绩。中国队的 6 名选手在本次比赛中摘取五金一银，以 215 分获得总成绩第一。其中，来自重庆市巴蜀中学校的李金珉获得 42 分，成为本届比赛唯一满分选手。俄罗斯队和美国队分别以 185 分和 183 分位列第二、三名；而第四到十名依次为：韩国、泰国、意大利（并列第 6）、波兰（并列第 6）、澳大利亚、英国、巴西。1. P.R.C.2. R.F.3. U.S.A.4. R.O.K.5. THAILAND1. Jinmin Li People's Republic of China2. Xinmiao Han People's Republic of China3. Jia Yi People's Republic of China4. Thomas Guo Canada4. Samuel Rosiar Czech Republic4. Aurélien Fourré France4. Nikoloz Birkadze Georgia4. Balázs Tóth Hungary4. Misheel Otgonbayar Mongolia4. Jingxun Liang People's Republic of China4. Andres Rico Iii Gonzales Philippines4. Eunsu Hur Republic of Korea4. Sangyoun Ko Republic of Korea4. Edis Memiș Romania4. Danila Demin Russian Federation4. Aleksey Lvov Russian Federation4. Luke Robitaille United States of America4. Quy Dang Ngo Vietnam