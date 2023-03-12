What's new

International Human Rights Foundation showing mirror to ISI

Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

RETIRED MOD
Jul 4, 2010
8,724
112
18,152
Country
Pakistan
Location
France
State crackdowns are always condemnable, but why is it page tagging random PTI politicians and journos? Doesn't look typical for an int'l agency.

And are these guys really part of the Human Rights Foundation or some totally different entity?
 
Riz

Riz

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
8,282
-6
15,116
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
UN should put ban these MFs any kind of travelling out of the country , ban their children , and families travelling to even Ethiopia
 
Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

RETIRED MOD
Jul 4, 2010
8,724
112
18,152
Country
Pakistan
Location
France
Riz said:
UN should put ban these MFs any kind of travelling out of the country , ban their children , and families travelling to even Ethiopia
Click to expand...
I don't think this organisation has any link to the UN. The twitter page looks pretty suspect. Looks to me like it's an organisation masquerading as a legit UN type agency like the real Human Rights Foundation, but available for hire for partisan narrative building. Their tweet history is very weird and I can't see much of a presence for them elsewhere.

Plenty of genuine organisations have been pointing out human rights abuses in Pakistan and have been raising concerns for years, including the latest political situation - HRW gave it a focus earlier this year. It's easy to confuse genuine and non-credible organisations, worth being vigilant.
 
V

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
2,375
3
2,933
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jungibaaz said:
State crackdowns are always condemnable, but why is it page tagging random PTI politicians and journos? Doesn't look typical for an int'l agency.

And are these guys really part of the Human Rights Foundation or some totally different entity?
Click to expand...
This account always acted too sus for an international rights org. Comes off as fake, (like "Khaleej Mag" which is very clearly run by some pro-PTI Pakistani) but then it has close to 1 million followers.

But at this point, any publicity is good publicity. :lol:
 
Riz

Riz

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
8,282
-6
15,116
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jungibaaz said:
I don't think this organisation has any link to the UN. The twitter page looks pretty suspect. Looks to me like it's an organisation masquerading as a legit UN type agency like the real Human Rights Foundation, but available for hire for partisan narrative building. Their tweet history is very weird and I can't see much of a presence for them elsewhere.

Plenty of genuine organisations have been pointing out human rights abuses in Pakistan and have been raising concerns for years, including the latest political situation - HRW gave it a focus earlier this year. It's easy to confuse genuine and non-credible organisations, worth being vigilant.
Click to expand...
cant say anything about this twitter handle but this news is real
defence.pk

US congressman raises concerns over violations of human rights, freedom of speech in Pakistan

US congressman raises concerns over violations of human rights, freedom of speech in Pakistan Dawn.com Published March 12, 2023 Updated about 7 hours ago Congressman Brad Sherman at a media briefing. — Photo from US State Department website LISTEN TO ARTICLE1x1.2x1.5x US Congressman Brad...
defence.pk

villageidiot said:
This account always acted too sus for an international rights org. Comes off as fake, (like "Khaleej Mag" which is very clearly run by some pro-PTI Pakistani) but then it has close to 1 million followers.

But at this point, any publicity is good publicity. :lol:
Click to expand...
some time it feels like major adeel raja is operating this UN account :lol:
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

HAIDER
US congressman raises concerns over violations of human rights, freedom of speech in Pakistan
Replies
7
Views
57
villageidiot
V
HAIDER
Ex-ISI chief being investigated for corruption: Sanaullah
2 3
Replies
32
Views
705
Goritoes
Goritoes
AgNoStiC MuSliM
Pakistani journalists, human rights activists no longer safe even in exile from Pakistan's Army
2
Replies
27
Views
865
langda khan
L
muhammadhafeezmalik
Assets beyond means reference against Gen Faiz referred to NAB
Replies
8
Views
187
Areesh
Areesh
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Why wait till Friday?': Govt eggs on Imran to dissolve assemblies immediately instead of waiting
Replies
8
Views
289
Catalystic
Catalystic

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom