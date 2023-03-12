International Human Rights Foundation showing mirror to ISI

Imran Khan
ab inko bhi uthwa ker nanga karo tum log .
if this was any professional military they have resigned and being investigated now .
This account always acted too sus for an international rights org. Comes off as fake, (like "Khaleej Mag" which is very clearly run by some pro-PTI Pakistani) but then it has close to 1 million followers.State crackdowns are always condemnable, but why is it page tagging random PTI politicians and journos? Doesn't look typical for an int'l agency.
And are these guys really part of the Human Rights Foundation or some totally different entity?
cant say anything about this twitter handle but this news is realI don't think this organisation has any link to the UN. The twitter page looks pretty suspect. Looks to me like it's an organisation masquerading as a legit UN type agency like the real Human Rights Foundation, but available for hire for partisan narrative building. Their tweet history is very weird and I can't see much of a presence for them elsewhere.
Plenty of genuine organisations have been pointing out human rights abuses in Pakistan and have been raising concerns for years, including the latest political situation - HRW gave it a focus earlier this year. It's easy to confuse genuine and non-credible organisations, worth being vigilant.
some time it feels like major adeel raja is operating this UN accountThis account always acted too sus for an international rights org. Comes off as fake, (like "Khaleej Mag" which is very clearly run by some pro-PTI Pakistani) but then it has close to 1 million followers.
But at this point, any publicity is good publicity.