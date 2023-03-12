International Human Rights Foundation showing mirror to ISI

I don't think this organisation has any link to the UN. The twitter page looks pretty suspect. Looks to me like it's an organisation masquerading as a legit UN type agency like the real Human Rights Foundation, but available for hire for partisan narrative building. Their tweet history is very weird and I can't see much of a presence for them elsewhere.



Plenty of genuine organisations have been pointing out human rights abuses in Pakistan and have been raising concerns for years, including the latest political situation - HRW gave it a focus earlier this year. It's easy to confuse genuine and non-credible organisations, worth being vigilant.