What's new

International community rejected India's objection over showing new Pak map in the SCO meeting

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Feng Leng Global Times: Does international community favor India in its conflict with China? Indian Defence Forum 22
R Pakistan Navy along with International Hydrographic community observing World Hydrography Day Pakistan Navy 0
Reddington Pakistan First or International Community First?????? Members Club 25
B End Rohingya crisis now, Dr Mahathir tells international community Bangladesh Defence Forum 4
zeroboy Imran Khan warns International Community about India's False Flag Operation Strategic & Foreign Affairs 45
S India is on the backfoot, International community is concerned about the situition in kashmir Strategic & Foreign Affairs 58
Bismarck China’s repression of Uighurs won’t stop until the international community intervenes China & Far East 29
Bismarck China’s repression of Uighurs won’t stop until the international community intervenes China & Far East 88
Riyad Rohingya Crisis: "Buddhist bin Laden" Wirathu blasts international community Bangladesh Defence Forum 2
TaiShang International community should listen to Myanmar voices China & Far East 19

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top