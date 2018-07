International Biology Olympiad 2018

▲ Gold and Silver medals: International Biology Olympiad 2018, Tehran

▲ Bronze medals: International Biology Olympiad 2018, Tehran

The "International Biology Olympiad e.V." (IBO) is an association that organizes a yearly Biology competition for secondary school students, who are winners of their respective National Biology Olympiad.Their skills in tackling biological problems, and dealing with biological experiments are tested. Interest in biology, inventiveness, creativity and perseverance are necessary.International Biology Olympiad 2018, TehranVietnam, Nguyen Phuong ThaoChina, Yuchen YaoChinese Taipei, Yun-Chen ChenIran, Parmida Sadat-Pezeshki