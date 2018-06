lawsuits

powerful investors have already sued other states for $35 billion at various global tribunals.

two leading European non-profit research and advocacy groups

showing interest to become full member citing access to higher investments and energy funding.

“a powerful tool in the hands of big oil, gas, and coal companies enabling them to discourage governments from transitioning to clean energy,”

why Pakistan was readying to full treaty membership despite the fact that investment arbitration was controversial in Pakistan, and that the government had produced a new Bilateral Investment Treaty model that aimed to restrict the rights of investors, a move that could be undermined by the signing of the ECT.

how energy companies were currently using this little-known international investment agreement to sue governments for $35bn

the ECT had given corporations and private lawyers enormous influence over future energy systems, tying countries to corporate-friendly energy policies.

no one in the government could find the text and they had to ask Switzerland for a copy

Thar’s desert, Chinese and Pakistani investors were digging up dirty lignite coal to fuel new power plants and the local community was fighting to prevent the acquisition of its ancestral land, fearing that the mines will pollute the air, deplete groundwater in the drought-ravaged region, and destroy livelihoods.

if Pakistan and China join the ECT, Chinese investors could claim billions if a future Pakistani government decided to fulfil its climate commitments and keep coal in the ground.

energy ministries seemed to be directing the accession process while officials from ministries with experience in negotiating investment treaties and defending investor-state arbitrations, on the other hand, appeared largely absent.

say nothing on the risks of the ECT’s vast investor privileges.

ISDS or investor-state dispute settlement – are the ECT’s cornerstone, which give foreign investors in the energy sector sweeping rights to directly sue states in international tribunals of three private lawyers, the arbitrators.

Companies can be awarded dizzying sums in compensation for government actions that have allegedly damaged their investments, either directly through ‘expropriation’ or indirectly through regulations of virtually any kind.

Energy giant Vattenfall, for example, has sued Germany over environmental restrictions on a coal-fired power plant and for phasing out nuclear power.

Yet the ECT and its profiteers have largely escaped public attention, the report said.

no trade and investment agreement anywhere in the world has triggered more investor-state lawsuits than the ECT which has so far listed a total of 114 corporate claims filed under the treaty.

very wealthy individuals

Vattenfall’s challenge to Germany over its exit from nuclear power (over $5.1 billion), and the largest ISDS award ever, a $50 billion order against Russia in the Yukos cases.

equalling the annual investment

provide access to energy for all those people in the world who currently lack it.

ECT was prone to abuse by letterbox companies, which mainly exist on paper and are often used for tax evasion and money laundering.

the ECT was increasingly being used by speculative financial investors such as portfolio investors and holding companies.

a tool for big oil, gas, and coal companies to discourage governments from transitioning to clean energy and challenged oil drilling bans, the rejection of pipelines, taxes on fossil fuels, and moratoria on and phase-outs of controversial types of energy.