International aids for twin earthquake in Kahramanmaraş/Turkiye | Common Thread

dBSPL

dBSPL

Mar 2, 2018
On the morning of February 6, an earthquake devastated many provinces where tens of millions of people live. Hours later, a second major earthquake hit and the scale of the devastation reached extraordinary levels. A 200-kilometer fault line was destroyed by a single earthquake and immediately afterwards, another giant fault line in the region also broke. This kind of earthquake is so unusual in modern history, and the humanitarian crisis is unprecedented in modern history. In the first hours, the Turkish government immediately declared a state of emergency at the highest level of grade 4 and called for international assistance. Immediately after this call, dozens of countries around the world, especially brotherly countries, responded to this call in the first hours. At the moment, more than 70 countries have asked Turkiye for assistance in search and rescue and disaster crisis management, including technical personnel and relief supplies.

I would like to express my gratitude to each and every PDF user who has shown sensitivity to this issue and has offered their well wishes and prayers.

However, despite all our well-intentioned requests, I observe that in some threads there are people trying to politicize the issue, presenting it as a competition between countries and trying to make propaganda out of it.

In this thread, you can share the teams sent by your country without opening another thread. I would like to express my gratitude to you for each and every aid you send. And please, let's not take this thread out of context and use it only to announce the aid activities of countries. When I have time, I would like to share these countries one by one.

Thank you very much for your understanding
 
TNT

TNT

Jun 2, 2019
May Allah protect our Turkish brothers. We feel the same pain as we would if there is a catastrophe in Pakistan. Everyone i meet is sad and praying for Turkiye.
 
M

MajesticPug

Jan 29, 2021
However, despite all our well-intentioned requests, I observe that in some threads there are people trying to politicize the issue, presenting it as a competition between countries and trying to make propaganda out of it.

In this thread, you can share the teams sent by your country without opening another thread. I would like to express my gratitude to you for each and every aid you send. And please, let's not take this thread out of context and use it only to announce the aid activities of countries. When I have time, I would like to share these countries one by one.

Thank you very much for your understanding
Unfortunately, any large disaster relief of an important country will become a social media publicity competition. Fortunately, Turkey is and will receive tremendously more aids than an African nation Togo will. This is so since the interenet opened the doors to reader/viewer participations. Notedly Turkish citizens watch closely which country sends how much aid and decide which should deserve their politicians' good will in the future.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
pakistani military SAR teams leaving to turkey

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Lockheed C-130E Hercules aircraft serial 4178 to transport relief goods from PAF Base Nur Khan, Chaklala, Rawalpindi, Pakistan, for people affected by earthquake in Turkiye.




paf-feb6a.jpg






paf-feb6b.jpg




paf-feb6c.jpg





paf-feb6d.jpg





paf-feb6e.jpg




paf-feb6f.jpg




paf-feb6g.jpg





paf-feb6h.jpg
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1622672716334796800

FoX5QZOaEAE-8oc


Image


February 7, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777-200ER (aircraft registration AP-BGJ) Lahore to Istanbul flight PK707 is transporting 51-member Rescue 1122 team and their equipment for participation in relief operations in areas affected by earthquake in Turkiye.
FoYWbrPagAANkBd

FoYWks1aEAANnxx


FoX71HXaUAE1N2M


Image


Image


Image


Image


Image


Image

February 7 photo of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777 (aircraft registration AP-BGJ) leaving Lahore Airport as flight PK707 to Istanbul with 51-member Rescue 1122 team and their equipment for participation in relief operations in areas affected by earthquake in Turkiye. Also seen in the photo is Turkish Airlines Airbus A330-300 aircraft registration TC-JOH that had arrived in Lahore at 5:43 AM as flight TK714 from Istanbul. It left Lahore at 7:19 AM as flight TK715 to Istanbul.

PIA Boeing 777 left Lahore at 7:13 AM as flight PK707 to Istanbul.

Image


another one

Image


Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Lockheed C-130E Hercules (aircraft serial 4178) arrived at Adana Airport, Turkiye, with personnel and equipment for participation in search & rescue operations in earthquake hit areas of Turkiye.

Image


FoX5RF9aEAIIJoB

Another Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Lockheed C-130 Hercules sent to Turkiye. The aircraft is carrying relief goods from Pakistan for people affected by earthquake in Turkiye.
paf-feb7b.jpg

FoYStVsagAESykb

FoYQwLZX0AAXQAn
 
M

MajesticPug

Jan 29, 2021
I believe the chinese have sent a team of 85 @beijingwalker shared.
I just found out that's just the China Rescue. Besides that, the Blue Sky Rescue from Sichuan province and Ram Rescue from Guangdong province (Shenzhen City) are on chartered flights to Turkey as well. I think there will be more rescue teams from the different provinces coming to help.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
one more PAF c-130 reached turkey

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Lockheed C-130E Hercules (aircraft serial 4189) arrived in Turkiye from PAF Base Lahore with relief goods from Pakistan for people affected by earthquake in Turkiye.

Image



Image


Image


Image
 

