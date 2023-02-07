International aids for twin earthquake in Kahramanmaraş/Turkiye | Common Thread

On the morning of February 6, an earthquake devastated many provinces where tens of millions of people live. Hours later, a second major earthquake hit and the scale of the devastation reached extraordinary levels. A 200-kilometer fault line was destroyed by a single earthquake and immediately afterwards, another giant fault line in the region also broke. This kind of earthquake is so unusual in modern history, and the humanitarian crisis is unprecedented in modern history. In the first hours, the Turkish government immediately declared a state of emergency at the highest level of grade 4 and called for international assistance. Immediately after this call, dozens of countries around the world, especially brotherly countries, responded to this call in the first hours. At the moment, more than 70 countries have asked Turkiye for assistance in search and rescue and disaster crisis management, including technical personnel and relief supplies.



I would like to express my gratitude to each and every PDF user who has shown sensitivity to this issue and has offered their well wishes and prayers.



However, despite all our well-intentioned requests, I observe that in some threads there are people trying to politicize the issue, presenting it as a competition between countries and trying to make propaganda out of it.



In this thread, you can share the teams sent by your country without opening another thread. I would like to express my gratitude to you for each and every aid you send. And please, let's not take this thread out of context and use it only to announce the aid activities of countries. When I have time, I would like to share these countries one by one.



Thank you very much for your understanding