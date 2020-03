So, the US regime is once again caught lying for the 56344238721934th time this year. They claimed they didn't know because...China



China warned the entire world, shared the coronavirus genome, shared test kits, released all data, etc.



The US KNEW for months but failed to do their jobs because of their OWN INCOMPETENCE

Internal Emails Show How Chaos at the CDC Slowed the Early Response to Coronavirus



The CDC fumbled its communication with public health officials and underestimated the threat of the coronavirus even as it gained a foothold in the United States, according to hundreds of pages of documents ProPublica obtained.

Chaotic Coordination

“Maybe Just Kidding”

“Protecting Americans Is What We Do”