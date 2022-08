Imran Khan said: in other country gov will calculate how much economy loss from internet down . here we have a ghunda from faisalabad whom never used net in his whole life in-charge of kill switch .what a shameful state we are man . Click to expand...

Pakistan is under the influence and control of convicted criminals, thugs, corrupt, liars, murderers, and robbers. The bunch has nothing to do with the economy as their properties, wealth, and investments are in foreign countries.To hell with the internet, whether it is down or up, what goes of their father, they feel themselves in 'SAFE HANDS'.