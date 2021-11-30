Intermarriage of Gaming, Cryptocurrency and Investment: Metaverse and Decentraland

Rise of Metaverse and Internet 3.0 My Islamic side says great another fitna on this world. My dunya side says perfect investment opportunity.

I have previously made another thread about the coming Internet 3.0 and Social Media 2.0 link:This phenomenon of the metaverse is very interesting to keep an eye on as I have begun to see cryptocurrencies as a long term investment. With mother Bitcoin rivaling gold etc for asset store value. And major investment and hedge funds buying up stakes in Bitcoin and Ethereum.Major brands such as Adidas, Nike etc etc are jumping on board this new phenomenon. This might not mean anything for my generation i.e millennials, gens X and maybe gen Z to an extent. But this will be very important for the generation that comes after us as all or at least a big chunk of social media interaction might move into this space. A lot of the social media influencing might move to this virtual space as well. Especially as we see more interest in investing in and developing Augmented and Virtual Reality.Now for anyone with the investing bug this provides a number of opportunities:You could become a metaverse landlord or real estate developer in Decentraland by buying up empty lots of virtual real estate. Then develop it into a property which you can rent out. Open a business on it. Use that space for ad revenue or let it out to someone else's marketing company.You could design and sell artwork for these games on metaverse. For example you make a playable character modeled after Legolas which can be used in any game. Then you design and sell accessories and weapons for that character. All of this you can sell for crypto.Or you could skip the hassle altogether and buy various NFTs(cryptos) and stocks associated with the metaverse and sell for a profit in about 10 years.