Interloop Reports Massive Increase in Profits

Interloop Limited, which is the largest hosiery producer in Pakistan

The company reported an increase of 125.53 percent in its profits during the first half-year. It reported a profit of Rs. 2.77 billion in 1HY21 as compared to a profit of Rs. 1.23 billion in the corresponding year.

