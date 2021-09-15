Interloop ( one of Pakistan largest exporters) announce $300m investment to expand capacity.

Sainthood 101 said: Textile should be developed for short term but long term focus should always be on pharma, IT, electronics, small automobile export industries



Textile should be the quick buck but real building should happen in other sectors Click to expand...

Expansion is happening all around. Pharma and IT is growing at a rapid pace.In auto sector CBD ( completely built units are a lot lower than before as compared to local assembly) many new entrants and assemblers. Will take some time to move into auto parts manufacturing.Electronics especially cell phones. For the first time this cyclic year we have assembled more phones locally than imports. This saves a lot of forex.Import substitution is at its peak.