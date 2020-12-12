Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid threatens PDM of severe consequences if they spoke against Pak Army

Jungibaaz said: To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize. Click to expand...

So that means in UK Borris Johnson has no authority as the poor bloke gets made fun and criticized the most? And who was ruling USA for past 4 years as I see Donald Trump as the most criticized president I have ever seen?On a serious note I think we need to differentiate between inciting a coup within an institution and fairly criticizing it. Most countries do not encourage slander of Armed forces in public, and in Pakistans situation where all the fronts are active - it can have a devastating effect on morale and chain of command. Slogans like “Dal Khoor Army” and use of expletives in public is not criticism.We know there has been a history with Army, but for last 10+ years their involvement has been receding from civilians domains, and their continued withdrawal needs to be encouraged. On the contrary PDM is trying to drag the country back into the 90s era ( where Maryam openly disclosed her demand for overthrowing PTI govt first and then negotiation with them) just for their own personal legal issues. Their whole political premise is to force the Army to overthrow the current govt - which is the anti thesis of their so called “democratic” thesis that you like to associate them with.