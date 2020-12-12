What's new

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid threatens PDM of severe consequences if they spoke against Pak Army

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
63,967
1
129,794
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Norwegian said:
So you want all pro PDM human rights activists / desi liberal gang to go bang bang in international media when state takes out its Danda? :D
Click to expand...
مریم کو الٹا لٹا کر پانچا مارو فضلو کو سیدھا لٹا کر پانچا مارو اور بلو کو کچھ نہیں کہنا وہ وزیر داخلہ کی معشوق ہے
Norwegian said:
So you want all pro PDM human rights activists / desi liberal gang to go bang bang in international media when state takes out its Danda? :D
Click to expand...
مریم کو الٹا لٹا کر پانچا مارو فضلو کو سیدھا لٹا کر پانچا مارو اور بلو کو کچھ نہیں کہنا وہ وزیر داخلہ کی معشوق ہے
 
S

Sal12

FULL MEMBER
Aug 3, 2013
979
-3
1,821
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
All this corrupt tola inc. the judiciary who let them free needs to be eliminated otherwise next 40-50 years of Pak will also be the same or worse than it was last 50 years and no amount of JF17s, tanks, Shaheens could save Pak.
 
Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

RETIRED MOD
Jul 4, 2010
8,616
110
17,909
Country
Pakistan
Location
France
Dual Wielder said:
Is that why the honourable Nawaz Sharif made it his priority (even going as far as monopolizing the FM post for himself) to ensure that the foreign office never criticized New delhi? As he was taking orders from his RSS overlords?
Click to expand...
Sure, if you ignore all nuance and apply the same logic with no equivalence of proportion.
 
TheDarkKnight

TheDarkKnight

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
1,713
3
2,677
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Jungibaaz said:
To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.
Click to expand...
So that means in UK Borris Johnson has no authority as the poor bloke gets made fun and criticized the most? And who was ruling USA for past 4 years as I see Donald Trump as the most criticized president I have ever seen?

On a serious note I think we need to differentiate between inciting a coup within an institution and fairly criticizing it. Most countries do not encourage slander of Armed forces in public, and in Pakistans situation where all the fronts are active - it can have a devastating effect on morale and chain of command. Slogans like “Dal Khoor Army” and use of expletives in public is not criticism.
We know there has been a history with Army, but for last 10+ years their involvement has been receding from civilians domains, and their continued withdrawal needs to be encouraged. On the contrary PDM is trying to drag the country back into the 90s era ( where Maryam openly disclosed her demand for overthrowing PTI govt first and then negotiation with them) just for their own personal legal issues. Their whole political premise is to force the Army to overthrow the current govt - which is the anti thesis of their so called “democratic” thesis that you like to associate them with.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Rashid vows action within 72 hours for speaking against Pakistan Army, state institutions
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
123
Views
4K
PAR 5
P
Norwegian
Nawaz Sharif's passport to be cancelled on February 16: Sheikh Rashid
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
4K
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Norwegian
Army should stop supporting PM Imran Khan to avoid becoming even more unpopular: Khawaja Asif
2
Replies
22
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Norwegian
PDM demands PTI govt quit by January 31 or face long march
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
Norwegian
PDM's long march to Islamabad could also be to Rawalpindi (GHQ): Fazl
Replies
14
Views
742
PAKISTANFOREVER
PAKISTANFOREVER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom