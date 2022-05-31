Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah openly threatens PTI against another long march towards the capital

@VCheng @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @El Sidd @Jungibaaz @Baghial @muhammadhafeezmalik @Wood @Chak Bamu
I gotta give credit to Rana Sanaullah for taking the villain role so seriously. Does this mattar chor recite gabbar singh dialogues in the mirror?
Democracy and constitution loving Patwaris please defend this
I bet rana sanaullah can't even read this tweet let alone writing this
@VCheng @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @El Sidd @Jungibaaz @Baghial @muhammadhafeezmalik @Wood @Chak Bamu
@VCheng @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @El Sidd @Jungibaaz @Baghial @muhammadhafeezmalik @Wood @Chak Bamu[
[/QUOTE]
pls defend this........also..
[ATTACH type="full"]849799[/ATTACH]
[ATTACH type="full"]849801[/ATTACH]
you have freedom of protest..( and u bring guns)
i have freedom of passage-------should i bring -ATGM,
your freedom ends right at my door steps,
this is from teachers march islamabad december 20/2020( i m ran kaan govt..
where was your love and sympathy then,,,,,,,,,,,
[ATTACH type="full"]849805[/ATTACH]
LANTAI HO AP PAY, WHAT THIS SHOW IS POLICE BRUTALITY IN SHAMOCRASYRana not coming slow. PTI already wetting their pants.
He is making sure PTI announces long march and not chicken out.
@VCheng @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @El Sidd @Jungibaaz @Baghial @muhammadhafeezmalik @Wood @Chak Bamu