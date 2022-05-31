What's new

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah openly threatens PTI against another long march towards the capital

lastofthepatriots said:
I gotta give credit to Rana Sanaullah for taking the villain role so seriously. Does this mattar chor recite gabbar singh dialogues in the mirror?
52DF75B7-06B2-475F-8D33-86C6DEDE9976.jpeg
 
Norwegian said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1531655324687650817
Democracy and constitution loving Patwaris please defend this
🤣🤣🤣

@VCheng @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @El Sidd @Jungibaaz @Baghial @muhammadhafeezmalik @Wood @Chak Bamu[
[/QUOTE]


pls defend this........also..

[ATTACH type="full"]849799[/ATTACH]



[ATTACH type="full"]849801[/ATTACH]

you have freedom of protest..( and u bring guns)

i have freedom of passage-------should i bring -ATGM,


your freedom ends right at my door steps,



this is from teachers march islamabad december 20/2020( i m ran kaan govt..

where was your love and sympathy then,,,,,,,,,,,

[ATTACH type="full"]849805[/ATTACH]
