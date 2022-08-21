What's new

Interior Minister of Pakistan called Afghanistan as State Enemy of Pakistan

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1561255842405654529

This guy was appointed by Pakistani only because he was professional gangster and killer.
The purpose was to unleash terror on PTI.

This is a highly immature statement from a responsible authority but who cares when his job is to do something else.
Even during ghani regime state of Pakistan never made such remarks.

Declaring Afghanistan enemy but at the same time India is friend so trade should be established again.
That's PDM approach.

Even establishment know his intellectual level that he'll make such remarks that's why he was not sent to. SCO meeting of interior ministers.
Instead Pakistani ambassador to Uzbekistan represented Pakistan
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

laanti chimkadar ka front pose, khanzeer ki aulad, aur baboon ka baap - Now whatever little relationship we had with Afghanistan, goodwill IK was trying to buildup will also come to a standstill cause we have literal ugly baboon looking a** with -100 IQ level as an interior minister
 
W

White privilege

It could be a misspoke, may be he wanted to say India, which is understandable. However will anyone regard Afghanistan as a friend right now?? We are not there yet either....
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

Interior minister shouldn't be talking about our foreign relations
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

Afghans themselves gave been saying exactly that for quite some time now.
 
Signalian

Signalian

If he called Afghanistan as friend of Pakistan then that must be due to pressure of Bajwa.

Now that he called Afghanistan as enemy, fingers still have to point towards Bajwa.
The statement that Afghanistan is an enemy of Pakistan is what most members here are already aligned with.

The disproportionate of proportionality is disregarded because of the confused state of accepting a correct statement.

Give it a rest.
 
Maea

Maea

First of all desi narco isnt our minister, nobody gives a fak about him.
He has to make these "controversial" statements to say relevent. Attention seeking whores we have as leaders , worse then a teenage girl
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

Most members are also aligned with statement that Military leadership have sold out the country and made the life of common citizen hell and on top using fascist tactics for suppression.

But here you don't want to point fingers and calling confuse
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

Well how previous and current Afghanistan govs behave and treat Pakistan hes not wrong.

Its only Pakistan who thinks of Afghanistan as Islamic brothers while on the other side Pakistani are daal khoor slaves of west.
Being slaves of US is not wrong.

Even faulty clock is twice right in the day 🤣
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

TBH the way afghanistan has supported ttp and many other anti-Pakistani groups, we have to start seeing the afghans as a hostile nation. We cared for, payed for and looked aftered the afghans for nearly 45 years but got hatred and the murder of innocent Pakistanis in return. For some weird, cringey reason, Pakistanis see afghands as "fellow Muslim brothers" but they see Pakistanis as their extreme enemies that need to be wiped out. Us Pakistanis need to stop this bizarre, retarded and cringeworthy appeasement of non-Pakistani Muslims who are hostile towards us. We need to see the reality.
 

