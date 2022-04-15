Interference in Internal Matters vs Conspiracy

12thPlayer
Interference in internal matters: USA was not happy with countries who were abstaining in UN vote against Russia or supporting Russia in one or another way. They openly said this to every country that countries who are supporting Russia will face serious consequences just like Russia said anyone who comes in between will face something that no one has in the history. So from the press release of NSC meeting US probably warned Pakistan because of IK Russia visit and abstaining in UN vote. Now this UN Vote thing PTI is linking with no confidence vote. LOL
Another Example is just like India is always telling the world don't interfere on Occupied Kashmir issue. It is an internal matter.
Conspiracy: Pretty much everything is clear if you look at conspiracy meaning.
