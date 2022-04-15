Interference in Internal Matters vs Conspiracy

Putin: Countries that interfere with Russia will face severe consequences​

Biden adviser warns China will face consequences if it helps Russia evade sanctions Amid reports that Russia has requested military help in Ukraine, Jake Sullivan is due to meet China’s top diplomat in Rome on Monday

: USA was not happy with countries who were abstaining in UN vote against Russia or supporting Russia in one or another way. They openly said this to every country that countries who are supporting Russia will face serious consequences just like Russia said anyone who comes in between will face something that no one has in the history. So from the press release of NSC meeting US probably warned Pakistan because of IK Russia visit and abstaining in UN vote.Another Example is just like India is always telling the world don't interfere on Occupied Kashmir issue. It is an internal matter.Pretty much everything is clear if you look at conspiracy meaning.