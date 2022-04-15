What's new

Interference in Internal Matters vs Conspiracy

12thPlayer

Mar 31, 2022
Interference in internal matters: USA was not happy with countries who were abstaining in UN vote against Russia or supporting Russia in one or another way. They openly said this to every country that countries who are supporting Russia will face serious consequences just like Russia said anyone who comes in between will face something that no one has in the history. So from the press release of NSC meeting US probably warned Pakistan because of IK Russia visit and abstaining in UN vote. Now this UN Vote thing PTI is linking with no confidence vote. LOL

Another Example is just like India is always telling the world don't interfere on Occupied Kashmir issue. It is an internal matter.

Putin: Countries that interfere with Russia will face severe consequences​

https://thehill.com/policy/internat...interfere-with-russia-will-face-consequences/

Biden adviser warns China will face consequences if it helps Russia evade sanctions​

www.theguardian.com

Biden adviser warns China will face consequences if it helps Russia evade sanctions

Amid reports that Russia has requested military help in Ukraine, Jake Sullivan is due to meet China’s top diplomat in Rome on Monday
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com


Conspiracy: Pretty much everything is clear if you look at conspiracy meaning.
image.png
 

