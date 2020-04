Translation for others as follows:He says Hossein was a brave comrade that fought and died bravely. The Charlatan idol worshipping Mullas have fabricated stories, glorified him, and fed it to their gullible constituents . He recommends worshiping great Iranians hero Cyrus the great and brave men who fought during Iran-iraq war against Saddam.Happy Easter to the Christians around the world who celebrate the resurrection of their lord and savior and await his coming to save the people of the world from the evil Charlatans From Iran to China and anywhere in the world who are enriching themselves with the blood and misery of the rest.