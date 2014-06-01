Interesting Point Regarding the Great Arab Revolt

A good many Pakistanis think of the Arab revolt during WW1 as some grand betrayal against the Ottomans.In truth by the time the revolt began the Turkish state was firmly under the control of the CUP society which had a very strong ethnic nationalist component to it. The behavior of this entity resulted in the non-Turkish subjects feeling incredibly alienated and the ultimate response was the Arab revolt.But there's more - The Sharif of Mecca did not want to destroy the Ottoman state as some Pakistanis and Turks believe. He was revolting against the CUP society.Excerpt from the book titled "Urban Notables and Arab Nationalism: The Politics of Damascus 1860-1920" (1983)