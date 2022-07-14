Interesting opportunity

In my previous thread on attitudes of British Asians to policing I received feedback that the British police don't listen to or engage with people of colour.Well here is your opportunity to help bring real change to the way policing as a service is delivered in your community.If you or a family member is aged 13-17 and would like to share your opinions and ideas on subjects such as stop&search, community cohesion, hate crime etc then why not consider applying?Good luck, hopefully I'll see you on MS teams