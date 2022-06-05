What's new

Interesting IED

I was talking with a friend of mine who works in BDS and they recently rendered safe a timed IED in SWAT. What is interesting is the components:
1654416871589.png

The terrorists used a cheap Casio watch as a timer device, the watch would have been similar to this one below:

1654416916860.png

This was connected to a small printed circuit board powered by a D-Cell battery (omitted from this this thread for security reasons), an electric blasting cap was the initiator which was designed to detonate a small primer charge of TATP which would in turn activate the detonation of around 1Kg of ANFO.

This is not new, it was very common with AQN during the Afghan war and actually this type of circuit is known as the Al Qaeda switch. What is interesting is to see it in operation in Pakistan, which would suggest a highly skilled person or persons are operating in Pakistan presently.

---
As Pakistan is presently in a very delicate position both in terms of internal and external security, please may I ask members to share the following safety advice with friends, families and colleagues regarding suspicious items:

If you see a suspicious item, vehicle or person - think HOT!
Hidden - i.e. placed where they will not be readily seen or noticed as unusual
Obviously suspicious (e.g. by physical appearance, by placement, or because of the circumstances in which they have been discovered)
Not Typical of what you would normally expect to find in that environment

Items that have any of the following should be treated with extreme caution:
a. external wiring;
b. visible batteries;
c. switches;
d. timers;
e. circuit boards;
f. wire passing from one package to another;
g. items secured by plastic adhesive tape;
h. annotations (e.g., ‘ON’ or anything in reference to the time delay);
i. specially modified wooden or plastic boxes;
j. unidentified powders or other putty-like substances; or
k. carefully wrapped in plastic bags.

What you should DO:
  • DO NOT TOUCH IT OR HANDLE IT
  • Vacate the area and inform security/police
  • Do Not use cell phones or CB radios in close proximity to the device
  • Evacuate the area minimum 200 meters, try to get behind a solid building away from any glass or falling hazards and do not return until the police have made the area safe. Terrorists are known to use primary explosions to stage an assault or gather a crowd before detonating a secondary IED, try not to return to the area until the all-clear has been given.
 
I was talking with a friend of mine who works in BDS and they recently rendered safe a timed IED in SWAT. What is interesting is the components:
The terrorists used a cheap Casio watch as a timer device, the watch would have been similar to this one below:

This was connected to a small printed circuit board powered by a D-Cell battery (omitted from this this thread for security reasons), an electric blasting cap was the initiator which was designed to detonate a small primer charge of TATP which would in turn activate the detonation of around 1Kg of ANFO.

This is not new, it was very common with AQN during the Afghan war and actually this type of circuit is known as the Al Qaeda switch. What is interesting is to see it in operation in Pakistan, which would suggest a highly skilled person or persons are operating in Pakistan presently.

---
As Pakistan is presently in a very delicate position both in terms of internal and external security, please may I ask members to share the following safety advice with friends, families and colleagues regarding suspicious items:

If you see a suspicious item, vehicle or person - think HOT!
Hidden - i.e. placed where they will not be readily seen or noticed as unusual
Obviously suspicious (e.g. by physical appearance, by placement, or because of the circumstances in which they have been discovered)
Not Typical of what you would normally expect to find in that environment

Items that have any of the following should be treated with extreme caution:
a. external wiring;
b. visible batteries;
c. switches;
d. timers;
e. circuit boards;
f. wire passing from one package to another;
g. items secured by plastic adhesive tape;
h. annotations (e.g., ‘ON’ or anything in reference to the time delay);
i. specially modified wooden or plastic boxes;
j. unidentified powders or other putty-like substances; or
k. carefully wrapped in plastic bags.

What you should DO:
  • DO NOT TOUCH IT OR HANDLE IT
  • Vacate the area and inform security/police
  • Do Not use cell phones or CB radios in close proximity to the device
  • Evacuate the area minimum 200 meters, try to get behind a solid building away from any glass or falling hazards and do not return until the police have made the area safe. Terrorists are known to use primary explosions to stage an assault or gather a crowd before detonating a secondary IED, try not to return to the area until the all-clear has been given.
Seems like a Daisy Chain Timer VBIED to me. Seen that a lot on my time in Afghan.

This is taken off most likely in a car or someplace mobile, since it is not remote triggered. (Mean you don't need to stay within certain area to detonate it)

This looks like some serious stuff.
 
Seems like a Daisy Chain Timer VBIED to me. Seen that a lot on my time in Afghan.

This is taken off most likely in a car or someplace mobile, since it is not remote triggered.
Correct it was concealed within the "tapa" or side panel of a motorcycle - similar to the one below:
1654419228953.png
 
it might seem impressive but it’s actually very basic. There is indeed innovation as far as how the components are used but the actual working of it is basic matric level electronics. This is what makes IEDs so dangerous. Anyone with an average understanding of electronics with the right components could pull one off.
 
it might seem impressive but it's actually very basic.
That's not what makes it interesting, its who's trademark this is what makes it truly interesting. Every terrorist group have signatures, BLA use timed shaped charges, TTP use roadside IEDs followed by Ambushes, this has hallmarks of someone trained by AQN.

Case in point, here is a typical command operated roadside IED used by Taliban along with a front and back plate of a suicide vest in the background:
1654419457390.png
 
Correct it was concealed within the "tapa" or side panel of a motorcycle - similar to the one below:
Good to know I am not that far off (And yeah, should have said a bike now I saw that you said it was 1Kg ANFO. Didn't really make much sense if you put that small bomb in a car.......)

Did you compare it to old IED (both from US or Pakistan) you probably know who make this from the s/n on the IC or how they weld/solder the thing together.

Hope you catch the guy who did this. As I said, this is serious stuff.

it might seem impressive but it's actually very basic. There is indeed innovation as far as how the components are used but the actual working of it is basic matric level electronics. This is what makes IEDs so dangerous. Anyone with an average understanding of electronics with the right components could pull one off.
That most likely a secondary device (Cannot say for sure, as I am too out of my game, last time I saw one of those are 15 or so years ago). Timer is used so you know when you trigger the first one, it will explode when the first responder arrive and whoever made this is long gone.

This tactics is scary, because whoever did this know what they are doing and going for maximum kills.

The IED itself is not that complicated, but like hand grenade, it's really depends on how you use them.
 
Hidden - i.e. placed where they will not be readily seen or noticed as unusual
Not Typical of what you would normally expect to find in that environment
if it's hidden well it would have to be typical, if it's not typical, then it wasn't hidden well. I guess IEDs can never be completely hot.

anyway, why do so many Pakistani military officials seem to have extensive experience in Afghanistan? sussy.
 
if it's hidden well it would have to be typical, if it's not typical, then it wasn't hidden well. I guess IEDs can never be completely hot.
Well, there's a phase we use when I was going thru Ranger School in the US.

"If something make you look up, you look down"

It's not really about hot well it has hidden, I mean, you can't really hide a 155 shell disguise as IED well anyway, it's a magic trick things. It make you look elsewhere and you will go boom on where you were not looking..
 
Good to know I am not that far off (And yeah, should have said a bike now I saw that you said it was 1Kg ANFO. Didn't really make much sense if you put that small bomb in a car.......)

Did you compare it to old IED (both from US or Pakistan) you probably know who make this from the s/n on the IC or how they weld/solder the thing together.

Hope you catch the guy who did this. As I said, this is serious stuff.
This is new to us here, the kinds of IEDs we have encountered so far have been relatively basic most share similar constriction and TTP(tactics, techniques and procedures):

1654419856718.png

RCIED concealed in a sofa in SWAT.

1654419885436.png

VBIED of daisy-chained arty shells (very common in Fata)
1654420352680.png

This one is from Islamabad (2008)

Victim operated IED (This one was in Karachi targeting an armoured Landcruiser of a VIP).
1654419917730.png

1654419923607.png


1654419974447.png

Platter charge explosive of PETN/ANFO disguised as a methai(Sweet) box, this was similar to the tactics used by Taliban when attacking the ATS School in Islamabad in 2008.

1654420065668.png

Complete suicide jacket hidden in a Madaris (Religious school) on outskirts of Islamabad.

1654420099460.png

Diffusing and recover of x 3 suicide jackets from Melody in Islamabad.

Fuel enriched VBIED Islamabad:
1654420182338.png


Common roadside IED used by Taliban against army troop movements - notice the orange det-cord...
1654420258391.png

---

Now more than ever, everyone in Pakistan has to play their part.

why do so many Pakistani military officials seem to have extensive experience in Afghanistan? sussy.
Because we trained Afghan Police and Army, I was one of the trainers...

1654420659161.png


Despite what some keyboard warriors here say, Pakistan and Afghanistan had cooperation in Policing and training, I have worked in Afghanistan and have friends there in the now defunct Afghan National Police, my dear friend Col Saifullah Jan died defending Afghanistan against the Taliban advance in 2021.
 

This is new to us here, the kinds of IEDs we have encountered so far have been relatively basic most share similar constriction and TTP(tactics, techniques and procedures):

View attachment 851547
RCIED concealed in a sofa in SWAT.

View attachment 851548
VBIED of daisy-chained arty shells (very common in Fata)
View attachment 851557
This one is from Islamabad (2008)

Victim operated IED (This one was in Karachi targeting an armoured Landcruiser of a VIP).
View attachment 851549
View attachment 851550

View attachment 851551
Platter charge explosive of PETN/ANFO disguised as a methai(Sweet) box, this was similar to the tactics used by Taliban when attacking the ATS School in Islamabad in 2008.

View attachment 851553
Complete suicide jacket hidden in a Madaris (Religious school) on outskirts of Islamabad.

View attachment 851554
Diffusing and recover of x 3 suicide jackets from Melody in Islamabad.

Fuel enriched VBIED Islamabad:

Fuel enriched VBIED Islamabad:
View attachment 851555

Common roadside IED used by Taliban against army troop movements - notice the orange det-cord...
View attachment 851556
---

Now more than ever, everyone in Pakistan has to play their part.
All these make me glad that I don't need to watch out for car trunk when I am walking down the street anymore.....

If this is new in Pak, FBI maintain a complete IED manual, and with IED collected from around the world since probably 1990. Not sure if Pakistan can still access to that but if you can, it will tell you a lot about who made this or even his relative geographical location.

On the other hand, timer det would most likely mean the target for this is random (ie not an assassination) it was decided to kill whoever show up when the timer runs out. Which mean if this was me, I will be looking at mass gathering event, but I think you guys probably know that already.

In Afghan, it's mostly Anti-Armor IED, which mean 155 shell hidden somewhere, but once in a while you have some anti-personnel nasty shit that smartly designed to kill you, as I said, this is serious and I really hope you guy can get whoever made this. This have AQ/Taliban playbook all over.
 
This is new to us here, the kinds of IEDs we have encountered so far have been relatively basic most share similar constriction and TTP(tactics, techniques and procedures):

View attachment 851547
RCIED concealed in a sofa in SWAT.

View attachment 851548
VBIED of daisy-chained arty shells (very common in Fata)
View attachment 851557
This one is from Islamabad (2008)

Victim operated IED (This one was in Karachi targeting an armoured Landcruiser of a VIP).
View attachment 851549
View attachment 851550

View attachment 851551
Platter charge explosive of PETN/ANFO disguised as a methai(Sweet) box, this was similar to the tactics used by Taliban when attacking the ATS School in Islamabad in 2008.

View attachment 851553
Complete suicide jacket hidden in a Madaris (Religious school) on outskirts of Islamabad.

View attachment 851554
Diffusing and recover of x 3 suicide jackets from Melody in Islamabad.

Fuel enriched VBIED Islamabad:

Fuel enriched VBIED Islamabad:
View attachment 851555

Common roadside IED used by Taliban against army troop movements - notice the orange det-cord...
View attachment 851556
---

Now more than ever, everyone in Pakistan has to play their part.


Because we trained Afghan Police and Army, I was one of the trainers...

View attachment 851558

Despite what some keyboard warriors here say, Pakistan and Afghanistan had cooperation in Policing and training, I have worked in Afghanistan and have friends there in the now defunct Afghan National Police, my dear friend Col Saifullah Jan died defending Afghanistan against the Taliban advance in 2021.
As someone from Islamabad, and seeing these pictures of suicide jackets and other paraphernalia in Islamabad, it reminds me how far we have come from those dreaded times.

The generation of today might not realize, but those were the times where you would be worried going out into a market to do simple grocery, even in main Islamabad. So hats off to the folk who got rid of this menace from our society, if not completely, then significantly.

Secondly, I know next to nothing about this subject, but it will never cease to amaze me how simple things can be wired together to bring about such destruction, and also how the agencies actually find this stuff. Bomb hidden inside a sofa, hidden inside a sweet box, inside a motorcycle....just goes to show that intelligence indeed is a critical component of counter terror ops.
 

