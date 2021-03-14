Interesting Facts (many you didn’t know) - Pakistan

32 Interesting Facts about Pakistan (Out of 195 countries)
1. Pakistan ranked 4th after the US, UK, and Brazil in Freelancing Market in the World (2020).
2. Pakistan has the world’s 7th largest collection of scientists and engineers (2019).
3. World’s first virus was developed by Pakistanis.
4. World’s first brain connecting chip (neurochip) was developed by Pakistani scientist.
5. Human Developed Index (HDI) was developed by Pakistani.
6. ATM at the world's highest elevation belongs to the National Bank of Pakistan and sits in the Khunjerab Pass, GB (2020).
7. Most Interesting, In 2015, Pakistan was 4th largest source of remittance to India according to WorldBank LOL.
8. Pakistan is the 4th largest Milk producing country in the World (2020).
9. Pakistan is the 5th largest producer of Sugarcane in the world (2019).
10. World’s top and largest producer of Football is Pakistan (2020).
11. Pakistan has the 4th largest livestock in the World (2021).
12. Pakistan is at 5th in Cotton production in the world (2019).
13. Pakistan is at 7th in wheat production in the world (2019).
14. Pakistan is the 5th largest producer of Dates in the world (2020).
15. Pakistan is the 4th largest producer of Chillis (2020).
16. Pakistan is the 5th largest producer of Rice in the world (2019).
17. Pakistan is the 4th largest producer of Chickpeas (2018).
18. Pakistan is the 12th largest producer of Kinnows in the world (2019).
19. Pakistan has the world’s largest Ambulance Service in the world (2020).
20. First Country in the Islamic world elected Female as a Prime Minister of the Country.
21. Pakistan is the multi-party democracy with more than 340 registered political parties.
22. World’s largest Fill-Type dam “Tarbela” is in Pakistan.
23. World’s largest Fort “Ranikot” is in Pakistan.
24. World’s 2nd largest Salt mine “Khewra” is in Pakistan.
25. World’s 2nd highest Mountain “K2” is in Pakistan.
26. World’s 2nd largest Mosque is in Pakistan.
27. Pakistan has the 6th largest stockpiles of Nuclear Weapons (2021).
28. Pakistan's military is at 10th on Global Fire Power Index (2020).
29. Pakistan Airforce is at 7th (strength) in the world (2020).
30. World’s 7th Nuclear Power country is Pakistan.
31. Pakistan is the only Islamic country that has WMDs in service.
32. The highest international paved Road in the World “The Karakoram Highway” (KKH) is in Pakistan (2020).
Despite all the financial and economic difficulties, political instabilities, neighboring countries' proxies (terrorism) inside Pakistan, foreign interference in internal matters, lowest Army, Airforce, Navy, and Intelligence budget as compared to all top 20 countries, Pakistan still growing fast. No country has faced or survives if it is going through such amount of difficulties with massive financial constraints and terrorism.
PS: Pakistan is on the top "Happiest people" in the region and at 66th in the world (according to Forbes 2020) beats Bangladesh, India, and many other countries.
Pakistan isn't what you think.... we are the power, deliberately (by design) underestimated by the western media (through paid propaganda). Not only this but for many obvious reasons "Only Islamic Nuclear Power". Every single Islamic country that tried to acquire nuclear weapons was destabilized and attacked from Iraq to Libya. That wasn't an easy journey. Pakistan literally outclassed western Intelligence while developing WMDs force. Out of many, there is another reason why western media by policy maligning Pakistan. Western establishment need someone from whom they blame for their failures and so on....
We shall rise!
