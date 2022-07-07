What's new

Interest rate by State Bank of Pakistan increased by 1.25% to 15%.

The patwaris and establishment bots will term this as a good news.

Right now there are dozens of pro-imported regime threads posted by same 2-3 trolls in last couple of days. These trolls cite fake news outlets as their sources: Geo, TheNews, Jang etc.

Also, The fake account guy has created 120+ account and he can still create more and bypass approval process. Sad state of affairs.

User fools_nightmare has spammed the siasat section, @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Foxtrot Alpha

Meanwhile @Norwegian is banned for sharing legit news
 
This will cool down the economy and help keep the CAD low for the next quarter. Hard to manage the BoP crisis without such desperate measures. But it will only be for a short while till the IMF money is transferred.
 
LOL PTI leaders and supporters are famous for only one thing: Fakeness.

@Norwegian just spams whole forum with "patwari". Jab dalial na hon tou yehi kartay hain youthias.
 
This will cool down the economy and help keep the CAD low for the next quarter. Hard to manage the BoP crisis without such desperate measures. But it will only be for a short while till the IMF money is transferred.
Interest based economy promotes poverty, creates classes in society, it is no way beneficial for humanity.

Pakistan top court has already banned interest based financial system:

en.dailypakistan.com.pk

Pakistan’s top Islamic court issues landmark ruling against interest-based financial system

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Shariat Court on Wednesday declared the Interest Act 1839 of Pakistan un-Islamic, directing the government to replace the
en.dailypakistan.com.pk en.dailypakistan.com.pk
 
Mai ne buhat samjhane ki Koshish Kari @Norwegian ko do change karle Bhai
 
I think that it is hard to implement the Sharia system exclusively for Pakistan when Pakistan expects funds from external parties to sustain its domestic consumption. Bilateral or multi lateral lenders will not indulge interest free lending - not even Saudi Arabia.

One way to look at interest is that it is compensation for devaluation of currency. When the interest is set to the right amount, the borrower will not be paying 'extra' money on top of what is borrowed. I wonder how Islamic finance deals with time value and devaluation of money. Perhaps a topic for a different thread 🤨
 

