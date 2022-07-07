Interest rate by State Bank of Pakistan increased by 1.25% to 15%.

Ghazwa-e-Hind said:



Pakistan top court has already banned interest based financial system:



Pakistan’s top Islamic court issues landmark ruling against interest-based financial system ISLAMABAD – The Federal Shariat Court on Wednesday declared the Interest Act 1839 of Pakistan un-Islamic, directing the government to replace the Interest based economy promotes poverty, creates classes in society, it is no way beneficial for humanity.Pakistan top court has already banned interest based financial system: Click to expand...

I think that it is hard to implement the Sharia system exclusively for Pakistan when Pakistan expects funds from external parties to sustain its domestic consumption. Bilateral or multi lateral lenders will not indulge interest free lending - not even Saudi Arabia.One way to look at interest is that it is compensation for devaluation of currency. When the interest is set to the right amount, the borrower will not be paying 'extra' money on top of what is borrowed. I wonder how Islamic finance deals with time value and devaluation of money. Perhaps a topic for a different thread