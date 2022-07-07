Interest rate by State Bank of Pakistan increased by 1.25% to 15%.

Al Falah is 14%. No use though. After year, you get 14% while the currency has devalued 35%How much are Pakistani banks paying on fixed deposits to retail customers?
This will cool down the economy and help keep the CAD low for the next quarter. Hard to manage the BoP crisis without such desperate measures. But it will only be for a short while till the IMF money is transferred.
I think that it is hard to implement the Sharia system exclusively for Pakistan when Pakistan expects funds from external parties to sustain its domestic consumption. Bilateral or multi lateral lenders will not indulge interest free lending - not even Saudi Arabia.Interest based economy promotes poverty, creates classes in society, it is no way beneficial for humanity.
Pakistan top court has already banned interest based financial system:
Pakistan’s top Islamic court issues landmark ruling against interest-based financial systemISLAMABAD – The Federal Shariat Court on Wednesday declared the Interest Act 1839 of Pakistan un-Islamic, directing the government to replace theen.dailypakistan.com.pk