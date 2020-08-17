/ Register

Interest-based businesses in Pakistan to be closed soon: Asad Qaiser

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by WaLeEdK2, Aug 17, 2020 at 2:56 AM.

  Aug 17, 2020 at 2:56 AM
    WaLeEdK2

    WaLeEdK2 SENIOR MEMBER

    SWABI: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that the federal government will shut interest-based businesses in Pakistan very soon, ARY News reported on Sunday.

    Asad Qaiser, while addressing a public meeting in Panjpir town of Swabi district, said that Moody’s released a report which stated the significant improvement in the national economy.

    The speaker said that the export rate of the country has entered into its stabilised phase which exhibited the political insight of Prime Minister Imran Khan by introducing the economy-friendly policies.

    He announced that a financial package of Rs1.7 billion has been approved for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi district from which 58 sports grounds will be constructed for youth. Qaiser added roads, educational institutions and hospitals are being established in the district on a priority basis.

    Asad Qaiser also promised to provide gas connection to all houses in all areas of Swabi. He revealed that the lawmakers were working on the finalisation of a legislative bill against the interest-based businesses. The speaker claimed that the government will soon shut all interest-based businesses across the country.

    While detailing the steps for the education sector, Qaiser said that uniform curriculum syllabus will be finalised soon and students of seminaries will be taught English and Science subjects.


    https://arynews.tv/en/asad-qaiser-i...osure-pakistan/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 3:00 AM
    WaLeEdK2

    WaLeEdK2 SENIOR MEMBER

    I don’t know how this going to work out tbh
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 3:58 AM
    Dil Pakistan

    Dil Pakistan SENIOR MEMBER

    Just see this example from history:

    Do you know why Hitler hated Jews?
    The reason was that Jews had taken over the Germain economy, and were charging interest at a staggering rate.
    As a result, the inflation reached such a pace that if you leave your house to buy a loaf of bread then by the time you reach the shop that money would not be enough.

    This resulted in melting of whole German society and economy.

    When Hitler came to power, he did only one thing .... i.e., he stopped all interest (zero interest).
    The result was that within two years German economy took a 180-degree turn and became a very powerful economy.

    Abolishing the interest will stem the inflation (mehngai).
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 4:01 AM
    ranjeet

    ranjeet ELITE MEMBER

    Will Arabs get their interest on dollars parked in Pakistan's accounts? Or the Chinese for that matter?
     
