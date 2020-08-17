/ Register

  • Monday, August 17, 2020

Interest-based businesses in Pakistan to be closed soon: Asad Qaiser

Discussion in 'Pakistan Economy' started by Morpheus, Aug 17, 2020 at 1:17 AM.

  1. Aug 17, 2020 at 1:17 AM #1
    Morpheus

    Morpheus FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,562
    Joined:
    Mar 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,928 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Interest-based businesses in Pakistan to be closed soon: Asad Qaiser
    Web Desk On Aug 16, 2020
    [​IMG]
    SWABI: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that the federal government will shut interest-based businesses in Pakistan very soon, ARY News reported on Sunday.

    Asad Qaiser, while addressing a public meeting in Panjpir town of Swabi district, said that Moody’s released a report which stated the significant improvement in the national economy.

    The speaker said that the export rate of the country has entered into its stabilised phase which exhibited the political insight of Prime Minister Imran Khan by introducing the economy-friendly policies.

    He announced that a financial package of Rs1.7 billion has been approved for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi district from which 58 sports grounds will be constructed for youth. Qaiser added roads, educational institutions and hospitals are being established in the district on a priority basis.

    Asad Qaiser also promised to provide gas connection to all houses in all areas of Swabi. He revealed that the lawmakers were working on the finalisation of a legislative bill against the interest-based businesses. The speaker claimed that the government will soon shut all interest-based businesses across the country.

    While detailing the steps for the education sector, Qaiser said that uniform curriculum syllabus will be finalised soon and students of seminaries will be taught English and Science subjects.

    https://arynews.tv/en/asad-qaiser-interest-based-businesses-closure-pakistan/
    --------------------------
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  2. Aug 17, 2020 at 1:23 AM #2
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    53,596
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +21 / 44,168 / -13
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    Then why is the PM convincing everyone to take out business incentive loans on interest?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Aug 17, 2020 at 1:36 AM #3
    Baz2020

    Baz2020 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    17
    Joined:
    Tuesday
    Ratings:
    +0 / 30 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Use your brain. You think Pakistan can just stop interest based transactions?
     
  4. Aug 17, 2020 at 1:37 AM #4
    Counter-Errorist

    Counter-Errorist FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,353
    Joined:
    Oct 29, 2009
    Ratings:
    +14 / 2,092 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    What do they plan to do? Close all banks, include SBP?

    Most of Pakistan's foreign loans are interest-based. Let's shut down Pakistan.

    Who unlocked the clown car?!
     
  5. Aug 17, 2020 at 1:40 AM #5
    EpiiC

    EpiiC FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,092
    Joined:
    Dec 4, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 350 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Perhaps because borrowing fuels growth.
     
  6. Aug 17, 2020 at 1:42 AM #6
    EpiiC

    EpiiC FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,092
    Joined:
    Dec 4, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 350 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    I hope the education is not religious based, is there any chance of crackdown on Madrasas? I don't want kids losing their intellectual potential.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 6 (Users: 0, Guests: 6)