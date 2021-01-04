Intercity drive in a tata nexon ev

Skull and Bones said: Mahindra Scorpio EV will be such a killer, rumors has it, Mahindra is working on it. Click to expand...

Mahindra has never quite understood a car buyers psyche. Non of their cars goes all in and they tie up with assorted foreign manufacturers and introduce dated car designs. Which fail.Though their off road 4 wheelers and tractors are very popular all over the world.Largest tractor makers in the world. Very popular in the US.I saw their electric car in the last expo in Delhi and it looked unattractive.