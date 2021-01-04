What's new

Intercity drive in a tata nexon ev

Doctoring thread title to incite others
So intercity drives in electric cars is not common in India due to a feeble charging infrastructure and low range of evs.
This is a interesting drive by this couple for ev fans here.
The car is the tata nexon which has a real world range of 200 to 250 km.
 
Talking about tata nexon, always remind me this meme posted by Indians
1609740164014.png


oh, sorry. it's not a meme, It is reported on many big official websites in India.

I don't know where the copy came from,maybe there's some problem with my eyes?
and by the way, the left one "maple"'s design came out 3 years ago( gelly vista x3,see pic below)
So the question cames out: Who is shamelessly copying?

1609740532637.png
 
Was driving alongside a Harrier in the flesh the other day.

Quite nice. But small.

I'm a Safari guy. I like my apartment on wheels. Lol

Cheers, Doc
 
Very few posters on my thread . Maybe i should have put their Muslim religion in the topic to get more bites ?
 
Skull and Bones said:
Mahindra Scorpio EV will be such a killer, rumors has it, Mahindra is working on it.
Click to expand...
Mahindra has never quite understood a car buyers psyche. Non of their cars goes all in and they tie up with assorted foreign manufacturers and introduce dated car designs. Which fail.
Though their off road 4 wheelers and tractors are very popular all over the world.
Largest tractor makers in the world. Very popular in the US.
I saw their electric car in the last expo in Delhi and it looked unattractive.
 
EVs are good for City use. For Highway rides, we lack charging infrastructure.
Even with adequate infrastructure, petrol/ diesel vehicles are way more convenient.
EVs have insane torque, though.
 
Scorpio is a nice peppy SUV no doubt, especially in the city and the mountains. But driving a Scorpio one always gets the feeling that one is driving an oversized jeep, and not a real SUV.

The XUV is way too claustrophobic.

Basically for some reason Mahindra is really kanjoos about space and that is where Tata really shines.

The feel of driving a Safari cannot be replicated by SUVs till 35-40 lacs. Simple.

Cheers, Doc
 
Her name is nargis wahaab from kerela. So language is malayalam.
Kerela is really going for these nexon evs , with even the police buying around 65 odd evs.
 
Another user experience from kerela.
Sales are just around 400 per month of nexon ev, but i guess for a 16 lakhs inr (35 lakhs pkr) on road car , its ok for a start.
 
