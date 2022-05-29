Interbank exchange rate for dollar set at Tk89

ABB and BAFEDA will set dollar rate every day and take verbal consent from the Bangladesh Bank



The interbank exchange rate for dollar has been set at Tk89 for Monday.



The Bangladesh Bank approved the new rate after Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA) and the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) suggested it, central bank spokesperson Serajul Islam told The Business Standard on Sunday.



Also, the Import LC or Bills for Collection (BC rate) rate for the day has been fixed at Tk89.15 raising from Tk87.90.