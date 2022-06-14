What's new

Inter-caste couple murdered near Kumbakonam, India

They were killed by the woman’s brother and a relative​


An inter-caste couple, who had married five days ago in Chennai against the wishes of their families, was murdered by the woman’s brother and relative at Thulukkaveli, Cholapuram, near Kumbakonam, on Monday.
According to police, the victims, Mohan, 31, hailing from Ponnur in Tiruvannamalai district, and Saranya, 22, of Thulukkaveli, a nursing graduate, had fallen in love while working at a private hospital in Chennai. While Mohan belonged to the Most Backward Community, Saranya belonged to the Scheduled Caste.

Saranya’s family had refused to get her married to Mohan and insisted on finding a groom from their own community. Ignoring the opposition, the couple married in Chennai last week.

The police said upon learning of the wedding, Saranya’s brother, Sakthivel, 31, had pretended to reconcile with the couple and invited them to his house. The unsuspecting couple arrived at Thulukkaveli on Monday, and when they were about to enter the house, Sakthivel and one of his relatives, Ranjith of Devanancheri, allegedly attacked them with weapons, killing the couple on the spot.

On being alerted by the locals, the Cholapuram police arrived at the spot and sent the bodies to the Government District Headquarters Hospital, Kumbakonam for a post-mortem.


The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for Sakthivel and Ranjith.

https://www.thehindu.com/news/citie...-murdered-near-kumbakonam/article65523702.ece

wait so weren't both low caste? so what's the issue?
also, I thought south India didn't have caste problems
 

