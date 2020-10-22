Inter-Asia Group to invest $90m in Sabrang Tourism Park







The investor will build cultural centre, museum, amphitheater, amusement park, hotel and resorts that will create employments

Animated view of Sabrang Tourism Park at Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar.

The Singapore-based firm Inter-Asia Group is likely to invest $90 million in Sabrang Tourism Park at Teknaf in Cox's Bazar which will generate employment for about 6,000 people.A deal was signed on the allotment of land between Inter-Asia Group and Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) in this regard at a hotel in the capital on Thursday.BEZA Executive Director Abdul Mannan and Inter-Asia Group Director Rick Haque Sikder signed on behalf of their respective sides.Presided over by BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury, the signing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Ahmed Kaikaus.According to sources, the investor will build a cultural centre, museum, amphitheatre, amusement park, hotel and resorts.Besides, Datasoft System Bangladesh Limited affiliated firm Great Outdoor and Adventurers also signed an agreement with the BEZA authorities on land allotment for the development of infrastructure. The local firm will invest Tk5.5 million.In addition, a lease agreement on the allocation of land was signed with Power Grid Company Bangladesh (PGCB) for uninterrupted power supply to Bangabandhu Industrial City. The company has already completed construction of a grid sub-station and 230KVA power line.A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between BEZA and the Institute of Water Modelling for providing counselling for water purification and installation of water supply line to Bangabandhu Industrial City.At the same event, Prime Minister's principal secretary Ahmed Kaikaus announced the inauguration of 11 online services. With this, the number of service providers increased to 32.Ahmed Kaikaus said: "We are competing with other countries in drawing foreign investment."He said by increasing the quality of service and by bringing about a positive change to the Ease of Doing Business Index, the country's investment target will be achieved.All the government affiliated organisations along with BEZA are working relentlessly to develop the service delivery process step by step, added Kaikaus.BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury said during the pandemic all types of service delivery were continued because of which a lot of new investment proposals came.Investment will further be enhanced through the added new services, he hoped.