Intensifying Political Instability While India Has Up The Ante In Terror Activites In Pakistan.

As political Instability increasing so the frequency and courage of India in attacking targets in Pakistan.

This needs a research paper how fast enemy has regrouped and how easily they are able to target patrolling troops in Waziristan, and Baluchistan and Pakistani Establishment does not seem to has any answer.

There is totally paralysis both at political and military leadership.

Look the horrible carnage:



1. 16 Oct, 2020, Twin attacks in Ormara, Baluchistan killing 22, incld 13 troops, 1 captain was martyred.

2. 11 Oct 2020, A scholar, Molana Adil was assassinated in Karachi along with his driver.

3. Oct 10, 2020, two troops martyred in N.Waziristan.

4. Sep 30th, three troops martyred in S. Waziristan

5. Aug 31, 2020, Three troops Martyred in S. Waziristan

6. June 29, 2020, high profile attack at KSE, Karachi.

7. 11 May 2019, attack at PC Hotel, Gwadar. Eight Martyred.

8. 23 March, 2018, on Pakistan Day, attack at Chinese Embassy in Karachi, four martyred.



These are just a few.

What is Pakistan's response???

Souls of Martyred crying, not for they they were martyred but that no one there in nuclear Pakstan that can take their revenge.

Let's we all think how not to respond.