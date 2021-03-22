What's new

Intense bombing of Sanaa with continued air support for Al-Shar'hiyah in Marib

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
20,681
19
21,738
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
And continued air support for Al-Shar'hiyah in Marib


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1373730272970149889

The bombing aims to destroy weapons depots..

The beating is in Sanaa and the shouting is in in Iran..


The results of the night raids in Sanaa, which were carried out by the Saudi Air Force

1- Destruction of ballistic missile assembly workshops
and booby-trapping drones in the weapons maintenance camp

2- Destroying 6 weapons depots, missiles and ammunition stores

3- Destroying a camp for drones and destroying the machinery
In the Presidency house..

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1373743357403480064

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1373743357403480064
 
The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
20,681
19
21,738
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Some say there are many Iranian experts in the maintenance camp

The entire storage was burned with what was in it

The second thing is that major leaderships have been targeted

This is why Khamenei shouted from Tehran
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom