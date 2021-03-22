Intense bombing of Sanaa with continued air support for Al-Shar'hiyah in Marib

And continued air support for Al-Shar'hiyah in Marib
The bombing aims to destroy weapons depots..
The beating is in Sanaa and the shouting is in in Iran..
The results of the night raids in Sanaa, which were carried out by the Saudi Air Force
1- Destruction of ballistic missile assembly workshops
and booby-trapping drones in the weapons maintenance camp
2- Destroying 6 weapons depots, missiles and ammunition stores
3- Destroying a camp for drones and destroying the machinery
In the Presidency house..
