Intense bombing of Sanaa with continued air support for Al-Shar'hiyah in Marib

And continued air support for Al-Shar'hiyah in MaribThe bombing aims to destroy weapons depots..The beating is in Sanaa and the shouting is in in Iran..The results of the night raids in Sanaa, which were carried out by the Saudi Air Force1- Destruction of ballistic missile assembly workshopsand booby-trapping drones in the weapons maintenance camp2- Destroying 6 weapons depots, missiles and ammunition stores3- Destroying a camp for drones and destroying the machineryIn the Presidency house..