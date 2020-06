Different sources are stating that Indian fighter jets are in the air almost whole day in Srinagar's skies today.















Indians getting any intelligence that Chinese may attack or they are just fooling their nation that they are well prepared for any attacks from China.



I see no possibility that Chinese would be conducting any Air Attacks on India.



One thing is certain, Indians would be extremely foolish, correction, would be mad to conduct air strikes on Chinese positions anywhere in Ladakh or any other part of their borders.



That would be a "Hari Kari". In such situation Chinese will go hell for leather against India.

