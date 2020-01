Just watch these two videos Below and dont bother with the rest of the Thread

Nothing has threatened and harmed us more than the scourge of TTP and its affiliates.they tried breaking our will through their attacks on schools, shrines, markets and places of worship. they made videos of beheading of soldiers and civilians but we remained defiant and our resolve persevered.today they are reduced to dust and their remnants are hiding like rats in Pakistan and Afghanistan.Pakistan has a unique make-up of ethnicity and faith. predominantly Muslims we have the Most Sunnis after Malaysia and the most Shias after Iran and this unique combination has seen the tests of times right from the times of Zia's Islamization to fight the super powers proxy war in Afghanistan, Iran -Iraq war, our own war in tribal areas, Sawat and rest of Pakistan to war in Syria and Yemen.where others failed, their armies disbanded, we rallied and we united. our country is represented by both faiths in politics, media, showbiz, philosophers, armed forces and sports. what was a weakness for countries like Syria and Iraq proved to be a unifying force instead just like Jinnah and Iqbal.so my dears, current Iran and American conflict has no chance to disrupt our social, political or religious fabric. those that were all smug and full of themselves to turn our constitution square into Khooni chowk of Sawat are defeated.dont exaggerate or panic over speeches of some shia clerics they are in no league of Abdul Aziz or red mosque or Sufi Mohammad of Sawat. they both ate dirt and licked their spits. And so will anyone else who will bring our country's security at risk.our focus should remain on those who went to join Daesh but after its routing have returned back and have recently committed an atrocity in a Mosque in Quetta.whats with the title you say?its an extract from an intelligence report that has been purposefully shared with me knowing well that I am part of the team and constant poster on this forum and I knew what I was supposed to doso this is about a very private shia gathering of elders in Karachi which had representation from other parts of the country there were opinion makers and community leaders with large following. the talk moved to possible involvement of Pakistan in Iran- American war through pressure from America and Saudis and what side the Pakistani shias must take and one gentleman declared that he will stand with Pakistan and to that there was a unanimous roar of Approval and Nara e Haideris.its outcome has been corroborated multiple times at similar gatherings and gossips across the country despite few rants by some shia leaders who are on Iranian stipend just like their Deobandi counterparts who support their big bellies and lavish SUV's through Arabian stipends.my footnote is. I hope Iran is not invaded because it is our brotherly neighbor and shares a relatively calm border and if the conflict does start then we cant remain neutral and we will have to take a side and that side should be with Pakistan. we must do and say what suits us best. if we keep worrying about Saudis, Americans and Iranians then we will only end up hurting ourselves and wont get any sympathy from them either.