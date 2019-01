Good. However again we have a reactionary response to when something happens in Pakistan. We need to be more proactive meaning we should not react after there is a bomb blast in Pakistan but rather counter it proactively even if that means hitting them outside Pakistan.

The start of 2019 has been bloody, before that Chinese consulate was hit and we know Indian hands involved and even though the master mind was killed but again it was reaction to after what transpired. India needs to be given a response in the language they understand so that they too think twice before harboring and sheltering terrorists who attack and kill Pakistanis.

