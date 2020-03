In this game of bribing each other’s citizens to make them work in one’s favour, India has tremendous advantage over Pakistan because of following factors:



1. India’s population is very large. Pakistan’s population is no match to India’s population. It is said that a single state of Uttar Pradesh has a population bigger than the entire population of Pakistan. So Pakistan has to bribe more Indians to accomplish it’s goals while India has to bribe only few Pakistanis and it's job is done.



2. Indian territory is large. So it has more natural resources at it’s disposal.



3. Even proportionally speaking, Pakistani land is scarce in resources. Most of Pakistan is nothing but desert.



4. The percentage of corrupt people is roughly the same on both sides. Hence it is other factors cited above that really matter.



- PRTP GWD

Click to expand...