I use to defend Pak fauj when talking to Indians and Bangladeshis. I use to take selfies with them in my last trip to Pakistan. I also remember that as a kid I would wave at them and smile out of joy. I use to be so proud of our fauj. All of this is changed now. I hate them for destroying our country. May Allah swt destroy these firouns and give hidayath to a few sensible that may be left in the most crooked entity in Pakistan.