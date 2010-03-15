Intel to Invest at Least $20 Billion in Ohio Chip-Making Facility

Intel Corp. said it plans to invest at least $20 billion in new chip-making capacity in Ohio, bolstering the company’s semiconductor-production ambitions as greater demand for digital products and a global chip shortage have amplified the need for more manufacturing.Intel said Friday it will invest in two new chip factories just outside of Columbus, Ohio, to add to Intel’s effort to expand its chip-making business that has seen the company make more than $100 billion in investment pledges over the past year.