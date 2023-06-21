What's new

Intel to invest $25 billion in Israel factory in record deal, Netanyahu says

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
33,018
30
21,404
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.reuters.com

Intel to invest $25 billion in Israel factory in record deal, Netanyahu says

U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp will spend $25 billion on a new factory in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, calling it the largest-ever international investment in the country.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

Illustration shows Intel logo

A smartphone with a displayed Intel logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

JERUSALEM, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp (INTC.O) will spend $25 billion on a new factory in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, calling it the largest-ever international investment in the country.

The factory in Kiryat Gat is due to open in 2027, to operate through 2035 at least and to employ thousands of people, Israel's Finance Ministry said. Under the deal Intel will pay a 7.5% tax rate, up from the current 5%, the ministry added.

During its almost five decades of operations in Israel, Intel has grown to become the country's largest privately held employer and exporter and a leader of the local electronics and information industry, according to the company's website.

In 2017, Intel bought Israel-based Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY.O), which develops and deploys advanced driver-assistance systems, for $15 billion. Intel took Mobileye public last year.

Announcing the deal in televised remarks to his cabinet, Netanyahu called it "a tremendous achievement for the Israeli economy - 90 billion shekels ($25 billion) - the largest investment ever by an international company in Israel".

In a statement, Intel said its Israel operations had "played a crucial role" in the company's global success.

"Our intention to expand manufacturing capacity in Israel is driven by our commitment to meeting future manufacturing needs ... and we appreciate the continued support of the Israeli government," it said.
 
Ikbal

Ikbal

FULL MEMBER
Apr 19, 2023
822
-5
479
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Lol, Now I am starting to think that Israel is the 51st state of USA.

USA is Israel's best friend. lol.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

D
Israel reports record $12.5 billion defence exports, 24% of them to Arab partners
Replies
5
Views
194
AlKardai
AlKardai
D
Biden Administration Engages in Long-Shot Attempt for Saudi-Israel Deal
Replies
1
Views
140
Trench Broom
T
beijingwalker
Intel CEO Defends China As One of The Largest & Most Important Tech Markets In The World, Says Growth Here Is Very Exciting
Replies
3
Views
333
hirobo2
hirobo2
L
Haifa Port in Israel acquired by Adani
Replies
5
Views
567
Beny Karachun
Beny Karachun
lydian fall
Iran to Supply 200k Cars to Venezuela in 5 Years
Replies
0
Views
120
lydian fall
lydian fall

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom