What's new

Intel says one of its 13th Gen CPUs will hit 6GHz out of the box

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
29,026
27
19,556
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.theverge.com

Intel says one of its 13th Gen CPUs will hit 6GHz out of the box

More details are coming on September 27th.
www.theverge.com www.theverge.com

At least one of Intel’s forthcoming 13th-generation CPUs will be able to run at 6GHz at stock, Tom’s Hardware reports. The detail was shared in a slide onstage at Intel’s Technology Tour 2022, which also says it’ll be capable of hitting 8GHz when overclocked. Other improvements promised for this new generation, which is named Raptor Lake, include a 15 percent improvement in single-threaded performance, and a 41 percent improvement in multi-threaded performance.

Intel’s 6GHz claim is a shot across the bow at competitor AMD, which recently said that its upcoming flagship 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X will be capable of boosting up to 5.7GHz. Although raw clock speeds aren’t the be all and end all when it comes to performance, breaking the 6GHz barrier would be an important marketing win for Intel, which has been battling with a resurgent AMD in the CPU market in recent years.

Screen_Shot_2022_09_12_at_11.37.39_AM.jpg


The Raptor Lake CPU lineup is yet to be officially announced, so it’s unclear which or how many of the generation’s processors will be able to hit these kinds of clock speeds. Given Intel’s 12900KS boosted up to 5.5GHz (up 300MHz from the maximum 5.2GHz speed on the regular i9-12900K), Intel’s 6GHz CPU may well be a KS-branded version of its upcoming 13900K chip. Official pricing and release date information has not yet been made public, but Intel is set reveal more details at its Innovation event in San Jose, California on September 27th. In what is unlikely to be a coincidence, that’s also the same day AMD is releasing its Ryzen 7000 processors.
 
Menthol

Menthol

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2017
2,857
0
2,350
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Intel fails to bring the price down.

One of the biggest losers in the tech world.

The same with Nvidia and Apple.

lol
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

FULL MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
1,804
-19
1,865
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Hamartia Antidote said:
www.theverge.com

Intel says one of its 13th Gen CPUs will hit 6GHz out of the box

More details are coming on September 27th.
www.theverge.com www.theverge.com

At least one of Intel’s forthcoming 13th-generation CPUs will be able to run at 6GHz at stock, Tom’s Hardware reports. The detail was shared in a slide onstage at Intel’s Technology Tour 2022, which also says it’ll be capable of hitting 8GHz when overclocked. Other improvements promised for this new generation, which is named Raptor Lake, include a 15 percent improvement in single-threaded performance, and a 41 percent improvement in multi-threaded performance.

Intel’s 6GHz claim is a shot across the bow at competitor AMD, which recently said that its upcoming flagship 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X will be capable of boosting up to 5.7GHz. Although raw clock speeds aren’t the be all and end all when it comes to performance, breaking the 6GHz barrier would be an important marketing win for Intel, which has been battling with a resurgent AMD in the CPU market in recent years.

Screen_Shot_2022_09_12_at_11.37.39_AM.jpg


The Raptor Lake CPU lineup is yet to be officially announced, so it’s unclear which or how many of the generation’s processors will be able to hit these kinds of clock speeds. Given Intel’s 12900KS boosted up to 5.5GHz (up 300MHz from the maximum 5.2GHz speed on the regular i9-12900K), Intel’s 6GHz CPU may well be a KS-branded version of its upcoming 13900K chip. Official pricing and release date information has not yet been made public, but Intel is set reveal more details at its Innovation event in San Jose, California on September 27th. In what is unlikely to be a coincidence, that’s also the same day AMD is releasing its Ryzen 7000 processors.
Click to expand...



Intel is a dead company.

No one cares about high performance which requires liquid cooling.

People care about portability and battery life.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Intel launches the world’s first 16-core mobile [ie laptop] CPU
Replies
1
Views
231
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
F-22Raptor
Intel Promises to Regain Process Leadership from AMD/TSMC by 2024 with 1.8nm (18A) Process
Replies
0
Views
298
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
jhungary
ORNL’s Frontier First to Break the Exaflop Ceiling
Replies
0
Views
373
jhungary
jhungary
F-22Raptor
IBM wants its quantum supercomputers running at 4,000-plus qubits by 2025
Replies
1
Views
269
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
CHINA LAUNCHES THE INEVITABLE INDIGENOUS GPU
Replies
8
Views
512
Splurgenxs
Splurgenxs

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom