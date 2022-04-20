What's new

Intel Promises to Regain Process Leadership from AMD/TSMC by 2024 with 1.8nm (18A) Process

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
10,579
2
14,174
Country
United States
Location
United States
Intel has once again reiterated its roadmap, promising to regain process leadership by the end of 2024. The chipmaker plans on delivering five new advanced nodes in the next four years. These include the 4nm node powering Meteor Lake in the second half of 2023 and the 20A (2nm) node designed for Arrow Lake in early 2024. At this point, Intel will supposedly be on par with AMD’s processors (manufactured by TSMC) in terms of process technology.


Both Meteor Lake (4nm) and Arrow Lake (2nm) which will form Intel’s 14th Gen lineup will leverage a modular or tiled design and EUV lithography. This will be followed by an experimental test node to evaluate yields and production values for the 20A and 18A nodes.


The 20A and 18A nodes, comparable to TSMC’s 2nm and 1.8nm processes will leverage GAA transistors (dubbed RibbonFET by Intel) along with Backside PowerVia power delivery. The 2nm node will power the Arrow Lake-S desktop CPUs and launch sometime in 2024. These will be paired with TSMC’s 3nm GPU chiplet to improve production capacity and reduce strain on internal foundries.


Followed by 18A, we have the next major upgrade in EUV lithography which will be enabled by ASML’s EXE 5200 machinery. These will be capable of directly printing less than 30nm pitch metal lines and are planned for volume production in 2025.




https://www.hardwaretimes.com/intel...-amd-tsmc-by-2024-with-1-8nm-18a-process/amp/
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
Intel orders ASML system for well over $340 million in quest for chipmaking edge
Replies
0
Views
208
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Get Ya Wig Split
BREAKING NEWS: Intel to spend $20 billion to build two new major chip factories in Arizona 👀
Replies
7
Views
568
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
antonius123
TSMC Has Started The Development of The 2nm Lithography Process
Replies
4
Views
699
FairAndUnbiased
F
F-22Raptor
IBM has created smallest and most advanced microchip in the world at 2nm
Replies
9
Views
520
Baz2020
B
F-22Raptor
Taiwan’s TSMC joins American chip coalition in another blow to China’s self-sufficiency drive
Replies
12
Views
831
antonius123
antonius123

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom