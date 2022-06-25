What's new

'Intel' opened its 2nd largest design and engineering centre in the world at Bengaluru. India is the largest R&D house for Intel outside of US

StraightEdge said:
I wish they opened it somewhere else, Bangalore is slowly becoming unliveable place.
When work from home started two years back I thought this would lead to several IT major companies opening offices in tier 2 or even tier 3 cities, win win for all. IT companies don't have to spend fortune to open more centers in expensive commercial office spaces in metros, employees can better manage their work and personal lives if they don't have to migrate saving rent and other expenses, less migration into major cities and IT hubs would ease population pressure in those few Cities making the liveable once again, and employment and more revenue for tier 2 and 3 city and state govts allowing them their infrastructure and living conditions there as well. Sadly all of that is not happening.
 
INS_Vikrant said:
When work from home started two years back I thought this would lead to several IT major companies opening offices in tier 2 or even tier 3 cities, win win for all. IT companies don't have to spend fortune to open more centers in expensive commercial office spaces in metros, employees can better manage their work and personal lives if they don't have to migrate saving rent and other expenses, less migration into major cities and IT hubs would ease population pressure in those few Cities making the liveable once again, and employment and more revenue for tier 2 and 3 city and state govts allowing them their infrastructure and living conditions there as well. Sadly all of that is not happening.
Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are getting lot of investments in ITES sector.
 

