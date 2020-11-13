What's new

Intel increases Vietnam chip investment by nearly 50%

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
23,044
0
17,269
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
US semiconductor giant faces pressure to outsource amid tech delays

Intel's $475 million expansion of its Vietnam unit will help it adopt more advanced technology and move beyond its key central processing unit business, the U.S. chipmaker says. © AP
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writerJanuary 27, 2021 13:56 JST

HO CHI MINH CITY -- U.S. chipmaker Intel injected $475 million into its Vietnam division, its biggest chip assembly and testing site globally, even as the company looks set to outsource more production and risks being eclipsed by the more advanced technology of rivals.
To continue reading, subscribe today
asia.nikkei.com

Intel increases Vietnam chip investment by nearly 50%

US semiconductor giant faces pressure to outsource amid tech delays
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Viet
Global manufacturers are flocking to Vietnam. Is it ready?
Replies
1
Views
143
Song Hong
Song Hong
Viet
Where Should US Businesses Look to Diversify Their China Operations: Mexico Versus Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
372
Viet
Viet
D
Assuring Taiwan’s Innovation Future
Replies
0
Views
730
dani191
D
VALKRYIE
Vietnam current 55th GDP rank will rapidly increase to No. 17 in the world by 2025
2 3
Replies
39
Views
2K
Sanchez
S
BoQ77
Intel to install second production line at Vietnam factory: CEO
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
4K
BoQ77
BoQ77

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom