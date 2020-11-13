Intel increases Vietnam chip investment by nearly 50% US semiconductor giant faces pressure to outsource amid tech delays

US semiconductor giant faces pressure to outsource amid tech delaysIntel's $475 million expansion of its Vietnam unit will help it adopt more advanced technology and move beyond its key central processing unit business, the U.S. chipmaker says. © APLIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writerJanuary 27, 2021 13:56 JSTHO CHI MINH CITY -- U.S. chipmaker Intel injected $475 million into its Vietnam division, its biggest chip assembly and testing site globally, even as the company looks set to outsource more production and risks being eclipsed by the more advanced technology of rivals.