Intel employee beating coworker to death with baseball bat

www.nbcnews.com

Man charged in killing at Arizona Intel facility allegedly beat co-worker with a bat

Derrick Lemond Simmons, 50, was booked into jail after one co-worker was killed with a bat, hatchet and knife, and another was injured, according to police documents.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com

A Saturday morning altercation involving co-workers in the cafeteria of an Intel semiconductor facility in Chandler, Arizona, left one person dead, another injured, and a third jailed, police said.

Derrick Lemond Simmons, 50, was booked into jail on charges of first degree murder and aggravated assault, Chandler police said in a statement.

Employees who witnessed the incident told police Simmons struck the victim with a baseball bat multiple times following a shift change, according to a probable cause statement filed in support of his arrest. Simmons also used a hatchet and knife, the document alleged.

When another coworker at the same cafeteria table confronted Simmons, he struck the person on the back of the head with the bat, the document alleges.

The victim, who died from what police said appeared to be blunt-force trauma, has not been publicly unidentified. The second person attacked was hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

A motive or information about what preceded the incident were still under investigation, they said. Simmons was arrested in 2001 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the probable cause statement. Details about that case were not immediately available.

It wasn’t clear if Simmons has retained legal counsel for the case. The Maricopa County Office of the Public Defender did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After the alleged attack, officers found Simmons in front of the building where the incident took place, according to the court filing. He held a black and blue bag that contained the weapons, the document alleged.

He told arriving officers he believed they were looking for him and surrendered, the probable cause statement said.
 
nypost.com

Arizona man fatally beats coworker with baseball bat at Intel cafeteria: police

Derrick Lemond Simmons was arrested after he attacked the unnamed coworker with a bat, knife and hatchet.
nypost.com nypost.com
az-man-fatally-beats-co-workers-0003.jpg
 
apnews.com

Man allegedly kills a co-worker at Intel facility in Arizona

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested after allegedly killing a co-worker at a microprocessor manufacturing facility in Chandler with a baseball bat and other weapons and injuring another man, authorities said Sunday.
apnews.com apnews.com
"...Simmons also was convicted in 2001 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court paperwork, but details of that case weren’t immediately available."

expect a lawsuit against Intel for hiring a convicted felon..plus it's a violent assault background. A double-whammy that's going to cost them 10's of millions for gross-negligence.

Actually California apparently has a ban-the-box law that prevents employers from checking criminal backgrounds.

So now they can add suing the state for gross-negligence.
 
