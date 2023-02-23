Intel employee beating coworker to death with baseball bat

Man charged in killing at Arizona Intel facility allegedly beat co-worker with a bat Derrick Lemond Simmons, 50, was booked into jail after one co-worker was killed with a bat, hatchet and knife, and another was injured, according to police documents.

A Saturday morning altercation involving co-workers in the cafeteria of an Intel semiconductor facility in Chandler, Arizona, left one person dead, another injured, and a third jailed, police said.Derrick Lemond Simmons, 50, was booked into jail on charges of first degree murder and aggravated assault, Chandler police said in a statement.Employees who witnessed the incident told police Simmons struck the victim with a baseball bat multiple times following a shift change, according to a probable cause statement filed in support of his arrest. Simmons also used a hatchet and knife, the document alleged.When another coworker at the same cafeteria table confronted Simmons, he struck the person on the back of the head with the bat, the document alleges.The victim, who died from what police said appeared to be blunt-force trauma, has not been publicly unidentified. The second person attacked was hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.A motive or information about what preceded the incident were still under investigation, they said. Simmons was arrested in 2001 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the probable cause statement. Details about that case were not immediately available.It wasn’t clear if Simmons has retained legal counsel for the case. The Maricopa County Office of the Public Defender did not immediately respond to a request for comment.After the alleged attack, officers found Simmons in front of the building where the incident took place, according to the court filing. He held a black and blue bag that contained the weapons, the document alleged.He told arriving officers he believed they were looking for him and surrendered, the probable cause statement said.