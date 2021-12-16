Intel Chairman meets Bangladesh State Minister for ICT Palak

DHAKA, Dec 15, 2021 (BSS) - The US-based leading tech giant Intel Corporation Chairman Dr. Omar Ishrak today met State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak at the mini conference room of IDEA project of ICT Division.
ICT Senior Secretary N M Zeaul Alam, Director of National Data Center and LICT Project Director Tarique M Barkatullah, IT-ITES Policy Adviser of LICT Project Sami Ahmed, Country Director of Medtronic Bangladesh Farruk Alam, IDEA Project Director Md. Abdur Rakib were present at the meeting, said a press release.
During the meeting, ICT state minister Palak highlighted the benefits of implementation of Digital Bangladesh saying that the digital economy has been
flourished in the country increasing ICT export to $1.3 billion against export of $26 million in 2008. The government has now fixed the target of ICT
export $5.0 billion by 2025, he added.
Palak said the people do not need to run for getting services as the government has digitized 2000 services ensuring its easy access to the people.
"We have been able to keep functioning of all including the activities of office, courts, business using IT during Covid-19 pandemic," he said, adding that some 7.5 crore people made registration using `Surokhha', a platform developed by the ICT Division, for conducting the Covid-19 vaccination campaign smoothly.
The ICT state minister sought cooperation from Intel Chairman Dr Omar Ishrak to develop a cost-effective healthcare service using the frontier technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and said the 18000 community health clinics and 8,000 digital centers could play effective role to implement any initiative in this regard.
Expressing keen interest to work with ICT Division for developing cost effective healthcare services using frontier technologies, Dr Ishrak said three things collection of patients data, preparing a standard guideline and connecting people with the guideline - are very important to develop cost-effective healthcare services.
Prior to joining Intel Corporation, Dr. Omar Ishrak was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of US-based Medtronic, a renowned medical imaging and diagnostic device manufacturer.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
It may be mentioned here - that Dr. Omar Ishrak is a person of Bangladeshi extraction and has long been involved in leadership positions in Healthcare Data and Technology companies in the US.
Ishrak was born and grew up in Bangladesh. He was a student of St. Joseph's Higher Secondary School in Dhaka. He studied at King's College London and was awarded a Bachelor of Science and a Doctor of Philosophy in Electrical Engineering from the University of London.
Before joining Medtronic, he served as the President and CEO of GE Healthcare Systems.