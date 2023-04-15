Intel CEO Defends China As One of The Largest & Most Important Tech Markets In The World, Says Growth Here Is Very Exciting​

beijingwalker
Intel CEO Defends China As One of The Largest & Most Important Tech Markets In The World, Says Growth Here Is Very ExcitingHassan Mujtaba•Apr 14, 2023 03:10 PM EDT
Intel CEO (Pat Gelsinger) and China's Commerce Minister (Wang Wentao) shake hands during a meeting in Bejing. (Image Credits: Semiwiki)
Intel CEO, Pat Gelsinger, recently visited China to attend the company's Sustainable Development Summit Forum. During his visit, Pat stated that China is very important for them & one of the tech world's largest markets.
Intel Is Really Excited To See The Tech Growth In China, CEO Calls It The Biggest Tech Markets In The World During VisitWhile the US and its allies have put major technology sanctions on China, major tech giants are continuing to operate within the country due to the huge market potential. NVIDIA and AMD are still offering their server and consumer-level products to Chinese players and during the recent visit of Intel's CEO, Pat Gelsinger, he defended China as one of the biggest markets in the world.
Intel's CEO attended the Sustainable Development Summit Forum which was hosted by the Blue team in Bejing on the 12th of April. While Pat has previously visited China, this was his first time doing so as the CEO of the company. The event was mostly aimed to move to 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and achieving net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2040. Intel will also hit a goal that conserving 60 billion gallons of water by funding external water body restoration projects in China.
Later during his speech, Pat mentioned that he was very optimistic about the Chinese market and that the growth in China is looking very exciting from a technology perspective. Currently, China has 5.2 million data center racks deployed throughout the country which is a 30% annual growth over five years, and this increased to 6.7 million units at the end of 2022. More so, the whole data center industry amounts to 2.6% of the country's entire electricity consumption.“Intel’s presence in China is very important, because the country is one of the world’s largest markets, and also one of Intel’s most important markets,”
