Integration of loitering munition to Lentatek(Vestel) KARAYEL-SU tactical armed UAV

KARAYEL Tactical UAV System is the first armed UAV designed and manufactured in accordance with NATO's 'Airworthiness in Civil Airspace' Standard STANAG-4671 for reconnaissance and surveillance.

The KARAYEL system has a unique triple redundant distributed avionics architecture that provides protection against all kinds of uncontrolled crashes.

With this feature, VESTEL brought systematic error safety, which has been used only in manned aviation worldwide, to a UAV for the first time with KARAYEL. Thanks to the aluminum mesh on the aircraft composite structure, it has also lightning protection feature.

In cases where icing conditions are encountered, the "Ice Removal System" is used, which automatically detects it and activates. With this feature, KARAYEL is resistant to all kinds of weather conditions and shows superior performance in harsh weather conditions.

It has the ability to detect and identify the target with the camera system it carries for aerial reconnaissance and surveillance, and to direct the marker systems and laser-guided munitions on it.

Vestel Karayel, which was previously leased and used by the Turkish Armed Forces, was later exported to Saudi Arabia Armed Forces. If Vestel Karayel export to Hungary finalized, It will be second UCAV export to a NATO country.

The total take-off weight of the system is around 640kg, and it can carry a payload of around 170kg. Within the typical mission profile flight altitude, can stay in the air for +20 hours.

In the latest images shared with the press, two loitering/kamikaze munition/drone are seen on the pylons of the Karayel-SU system.

In the Karayel-Su system on display, 3 Mam-C smart munitions, 2 mini loitering munitions, and 1 Mam-L are shown. E/Os under the fuselage and SATCOM radome above. The system can also carry a modular SAR pod and other specialized electronic warfare pods.





