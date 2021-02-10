Integrating Safe City Projects with highly advance facial recognition software

Pakistan already has started its safe city projects. They are right now fully operational in Lahore and also in Islamabad. Slowly Pakistan would extend that to major cities and highways and also few other places. Pakistan should also integrate safe city projects with highly advanced modern facial recognition software's like the ones China has. China has also safe city projects but they are integrated with facial recognition software. Yes it could have some privacy issues and few other problems. But in this modern world when you are stepping out of your home either you can have privacy or you can have security. So why not bring facial recognition software for our safe city projects. Either develop it on our own or buy it from China. I am posting here examples of Chinese software.