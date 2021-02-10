What's new

Integrating Safe City Projects with highly advance facial recognition software

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
51,398
84
57,581
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan already has started its safe city projects. They are right now fully operational in Lahore and also in Islamabad. Slowly Pakistan would extend that to major cities and highways and also few other places. Pakistan should also integrate safe city projects with highly advanced modern facial recognition software's like the ones China has. China has also safe city projects but they are integrated with facial recognition software. Yes it could have some privacy issues and few other problems. But in this modern world when you are stepping out of your home either you can have privacy or you can have security. So why not bring facial recognition software for our safe city projects. Either develop it on our own or buy it from China. I am posting here examples of Chinese software.


@Horus @PanzerKiel @The Eagle @Tipu7 @Sulman Badshah @Arsalan @Path-Finder @Maarkhor @Foxtrot Alpha @SQ8 @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @AUz
 
M

Moon

FULL MEMBER
Oct 27, 2014
1,754
2
2,168
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Zarvan said:
Pakistan already has started its safe city projects. They are right now fully operational in Lahore and also in Islamabad. Slowly Pakistan would extend that to major cities and highways and also few other places. Pakistan should also integrate safe city projects with highly advanced modern facial recognition software's like the ones China has. China has also safe city projects but they are integrated with facial recognition software. Yes it could have some privacy issues and few other problems. But in this modern world when you are stepping out of your home either you can have privacy or you can have security. So why not bring facial recognition software for our safe city projects. Either develop it on our own or buy it from China. I am posting here examples of Chinese software.


@Horus @PanzerKiel @The Eagle @Tipu7 @Sulman Badshah @Arsalan @Path-Finder @Maarkhor @Foxtrot Alpha @SQ8 @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @AUz
Click to expand...
Pass a law requiring every commercial + residential building to have a camera pointed towards the road. Have those cameras linked to the local precinct and to local hard-drive in each home as well. It's the 21st century, all of this can be done for cheap, theft and terrorism effect the general public as well, this is the least we should be doing.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
4,191
1
4,868
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
We need our own systems, like server/data centre, network system, and our own AI software. We can't build our own OS now, but we should. Else, our data is available the systems origin country. Like Australia has suddenly topped using isreali based communication systems in the military.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
38,551
2
78,667
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Cannot happen in Karachi

Like every other project Pee Pee Pee failed to complete safe city project in Karachi too
 
Genghis khan1

Genghis khan1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2015
3,442
0
4,295
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Zarvan said:
Pakistan already has started its safe city projects. They are right now fully operational in Lahore and also in Islamabad. Slowly Pakistan would extend that to major cities and highways and also few other places. Pakistan should also integrate safe city projects with highly advanced modern facial recognition software's like the ones China has. China has also safe city projects but they are integrated with facial recognition software. Yes it could have some privacy issues and few other problems. But in this modern world when you are stepping out of your home either you can have privacy or you can have security. So why not bring facial recognition software for our safe city projects. Either develop it on our own or buy it from China. I am posting here examples of Chinese software.


@Horus @PanzerKiel @The Eagle @Tipu7 @Sulman Badshah @Arsalan @Path-Finder @Maarkhor @Foxtrot Alpha @SQ8 @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @AUz
Click to expand...
Same in US (and UK), only difference is 90% cameras are hidden in neighborhood light poles, operated by different agencies. NY city even have small sensors on traffic light polls, to detect explosive signature or radioactive material in passing traffic.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

striver44
REVEALED-MASSIVE CHINESE POLICE DATABASE
Replies
0
Views
267
striver44
striver44
ZeEa5KPul
Faith in The Coming Collapse of China is shaking
Replies
12
Views
1K
hualushui
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom