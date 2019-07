Insurance rates have ‘increased 10-fold’ after attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, shipping CEO says

Six oil tankers and a U.S. spy drone have been attacked since May either in, or near, the Strait of Hormuz — a strategically important waterway which separates Iran, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

“Insurance to transit the Strait of Hormuz has actually increased 10-fold in the last two months as a consequence of the attacks,” Anthony Gurnee, CEO of Ardmore Shipping, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Tuesday.

Every ship needs various forms of insurance, including annual war-risk cover as well as an additional ‘breach’ premium when entering high-risk areas.