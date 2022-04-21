What's new

Insulting religions in Sweden

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
8,256
-9
13,719
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Insulting religions in Sweden; Spreading hatred by claiming freedom of expression

Protests erupted in some parts of Swedish cities after Rasmus Paludan, a Danish-Swedish politician hoping to get attention in the upcoming elections in September, threatened to burn copies of the holy Quran.

According to The Independent, the extreme right-wing suspects say this shows that Islam is incompatible with so-called Western liberal values; These insulting acts are repeated every few years in Sweden.

Swedish authorities claim that Swedish culture and law allow people to insult any religion if they wish.

The protests also frighten the Swedish government; A country whose policies on welcoming refugees and immigrants have deteriorated.

Paludan also needs attention because he does not have enough signatures to run in the next election.

In short, this is a complete storm at a time when Marine Le Pen is threatening to take over the presidency of France.

Even the Sikhs (followers of one of the Indian sects) protest if they see people disrespecting their sanctities; In fact, there have been several riots in Punjab recently due to such incidents.

Violence in India also erupts just before the election.

Politicians in Sweden are fueling tensions, and when protesters get angry enough, politicians continue to act.
 
Q

Qmjd

FULL MEMBER
Jun 21, 2020
396
-6
359
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Muhammed45 said:
Insulting religions in Sweden; Spreading hatred by claiming freedom of expression

Protests erupted in some parts of Swedish cities after Rasmus Paludan, a Danish-Swedish politician hoping to get attention in the upcoming elections in September, threatened to burn copies of the holy Quran.

According to The Independent, the extreme right-wing suspects say this shows that Islam is incompatible with so-called Western liberal values; These insulting acts are repeated every few years in Sweden.

Swedish authorities claim that Swedish culture and law allow people to insult any religion if they wish.

The protests also frighten the Swedish government; A country whose policies on welcoming refugees and immigrants have deteriorated.

Paludan also needs attention because he does not have enough signatures to run in the next election.

In short, this is a complete storm at a time when Marine Le Pen is threatening to take over the presidency of France.

Even the Sikhs (followers of one of the Indian sects) protest if they see people disrespecting their sanctities; In fact, there have been several riots in Punjab recently due to such incidents.

Violence in India also erupts just before the election.

Politicians in Sweden are fueling tensions, and when protesters get angry enough, politicians continue to act.
Click to expand...
France and sweden should now be officially called The animal kingdom of the worlds that are lead by apes.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Dalit
Dozens arrested at Sweden riots sparked by planned Quran burnings
9 10 11 12 13 14
Replies
206
Views
3K
A.P. Richelieu
A.P. Richelieu
aziqbal
Russia Is Driving Sweden and Finland Closer to NATO
Replies
3
Views
253
aziqbal
aziqbal
Chhatrapati
Featured Riot in Sweden amidst Quran-burning rally
8 9 10 11 12 13
Replies
189
Views
8K
W.11
W.11
beijingwalker
Russia warns Sweden and Finland against Nato membership as China delivers arms to Soviet ally
Replies
8
Views
304
mmr
M
Battlion25
Russia issues warning about NATO expansion in Scandinavia - Threatens military action if Finland and Sweden join NATO
Replies
7
Views
533
Titanium100
Titanium100

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom