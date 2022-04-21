Insulting religions in Sweden; Spreading hatred by claiming freedom of expression



Protests erupted in some parts of Swedish cities after Rasmus Paludan, a Danish-Swedish politician hoping to get attention in the upcoming elections in September, threatened to burn copies of the holy Quran.



According to The Independent, the extreme right-wing suspects say this shows that Islam is incompatible with so-called Western liberal values; These insulting acts are repeated every few years in Sweden.



Swedish authorities claim that Swedish culture and law allow people to insult any religion if they wish.



The protests also frighten the Swedish government; A country whose policies on welcoming refugees and immigrants have deteriorated.



Paludan also needs attention because he does not have enough signatures to run in the next election.



In short, this is a complete storm at a time when Marine Le Pen is threatening to take over the presidency of France.



Even the Sikhs (followers of one of the Indian sects) protest if they see people disrespecting their sanctities; In fact, there have been several riots in Punjab recently due to such incidents.



Violence in India also erupts just before the election.



Politicians in Sweden are fueling tensions, and when protesters get angry enough, politicians continue to act.