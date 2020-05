No you can't.

Politicians rule the country and their every move is to be watched by public.

Military doesn't stand in elections and doesn't need to be watched by public.

Also politicians don't fight wars. Military does.

Politicians don't die every day defending the country, the military does.

You cannot force them soldiers to fight and lose lives for you after insulting them , and you need to be thankful to them for for doing so.



But you can insult or criticize politicians, they Will still want to rule you.



Plus your type of silly logic is not harped in any other country of the world.



I live in UK. Even The queen gets criticized everyday, the military doesn't.





How nice of you to give the Americans freedom of choice?

But is same thing happened in Pakistan , you would be ready to blow yourself up.

Click to expand...