Insult To Injury For Indian Air Force in Prelude To Kargil.

Musharraf 'spent a night in India ahead of Kargil conflict' Weeks before hostilities erupted between Indian and Pakistani troops in the Kargil sector in 1999, Gen. Pervez Musharraf spent a night at a location 11 km inside Indian territory.

In the run up to Kargil conflict during 1999, Pakistan's then Army Commander, General Pervez Musharraf spent a night with his troops on the Indian side of LOC.He was flown in a helicopter 11 km inside Indian Occupied Kashmir where he spent a night with Pakistani troops who were already there. The Pakistan Army Helicopter dropped him and came back then returned the next day to collect him. Yet the Indian Air Force remained totally oblivious to all this activity. OTOH, sometimes later, when even an Indian spy drone tried to intrude into Pakistani Airspace in the middle of the night, it was promptly shot down by the PAF. However, a helicopter twice intruding 11km into Indian airspace with Pakistan's top soldier and returning unchallenged was indeed like an insult to injury for the IAF.