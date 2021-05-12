Instead of cremating Covid victims, Hindus are burying them en masse

Victims of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh are reportedly being deprived of a dignified funeral amid the second wave of the pandemic. According to media reports, a large number of bodies have been found buried alongside the banks of the Ganga.Over 2,000 bodies were found in 1,140 kms on the bank of River Ganga which is spread 27 several districts in Uttar Pradesh, reported Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar.30 reporters of Dainik Bhaskar visited several banks of the Ganga and collected information to come up with this exclusive report.As per the report, as many as 900 bodies found buried on the banks of River Ganga in Unnao.In Kanpur, which is UP’s one of the most populated states, 400 corpses were buried near Sherreshwar Ghat. As per Dainik Bhaskar’s report, the police covered the bodies with soil.350 bodies were found buried near Mahadevi Ganga Ghat in Kannauj. Sources said that the administration is covering up the bodies by putting soil on them.Authorities believe the relatives of those who succumbed to the virus, may not have been able to find space for the last rites.Exorbitant prices are being charged by wood contractors in certain areas, which may be one of the reasons behind abandonedness of bodies.